An Oscars unlike any other that will begin on Sunday

Removing the musical interludes (but not the in memoriam segment) from the three-hour show and drastically reducing the time it will take winners to reach the podium will free up a lot of time in the ceremony. And the producers, led by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, promise a reimagined broadcast.

The Oscars will be more like a movie, Soderbergh said. The show will be shot at 24 frames per second (instead of 30), appear larger screen, and presenters such as Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno and Zendaya are considered cast members. . The first 90 seconds of the show, Soderbergh said, will immediately signal our intention.

But even a big show may not be enough to save the Oscars from an expected odds slide. Ratings for awards have soared during the pandemic, and this year’s nominees, many of them smaller, low-budget dramas, won’t come close to the heavyweight pulling power of past Oscars. like Titanic or Black Panther. Last year’s Oscars, when Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture, were watched by 23.6 million people, a record high.

Netflix topped this year with 36 nominations, including lead nominee Mank, David Fincher’s black-and-white drama about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz. The streamer is still chasing his first Best Picture win; this year, his best shot could be Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

But the evening’s top prize, best picture, should go to Chlo Zhao’s Nomadland, a contemplative character study of a traveling woman (Frances McDormand) in the American West. If he is victorious, he will be one of the lowest budget Best Picture winners of all time. Zhao’s film, populated by non-professional actors, was made for less than $ 5 million. (His next film, Marvel’s Eternals, has a budget of at least $ 200 million.)

Zhao is also the favorite for Best Director, a category in which two female directors are nominated for the first time. Emerald Fennell is also nominated for the scathing revenge drama Promising Young Woman. Zhao would only be the second woman to win the award for best director in the academy’s 93 years (after Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker), and the first woman of color.

The story is also possible in the categories of actors. If the winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards hold Ma Rainey’s Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor, Viola Davis for Best Actress; Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”) for Best Supporting Actress; and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) for Best Supporting Actor, it would be the first time non-white actors have swept the actor categories and a dramatic reversal from recent OscarsSoWhite years.

Several of those awards appear to be locks, especially for the late Boseman, who would become the third actor to win a posthumous Oscar after Peter Finch and Heath Ledger. Taylor Simone Ledward, widow of Bosemans, has often accepted previous honors on her behalf.

If there is one less certain category, it is the best actress. Davis, who has already won for her performance in Fences, is against Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) and two-time winner McDormand. Tipsters call it a three-way game.

Sunday’s Oscars, delayed by a pandemic, will end the longest awards season that has ever transformed the season’s industrial cocktail and screening complex. Eligibility was extended until February of this year and, for the first time, a theatrical presentation was not a requirement for nominees. Some films like Sound of Metal premiered in September 2019.

The pandemic has pushed several expected films out of 2020, but a few bigger budget releases could still win awards. Pixar’s Soul seems like a sure thing for Best Animated Film, and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, who last September attempted to spearhead a cinematic revival that collapsed when virus cases increased and so did many cinemas could not reopen, will probably win for its visual effects.

But for the first time, Hollywood’s most prestigious awards will go to films barely released on the big screen. The biggest ticket seller of the top nominees is Promising Young Woman, with $ 6.3 million at the box office.

Lately, with the expansion of vaccinations, signs of life have started to appear in theaters, most of which are operating at 50% capacity. Warner Bros. ‘ Godzilla vs. Kong has grossed an estimated $ 400 million worldwide, which theater owners see as proof that moviegoers are impatient for studios to once again release a steady regimen of great movies. Right now, the date circled on movie calendars is May 28, when Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II and Disney’s Cruella hit theaters although Cruella is running simultaneously for $ 30.

But it’s been a tough year for Hollywood. Across the world, movie marquees have replaced movie titles with invitations to wear a mask. Streaming services rushed to fill the void, redrawing the balance between studios and theaters and possibly ending the three-month theatrical exclusivity for new releases forever. A few weeks before the Oscars, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic theaters, the Cinerama Dome, along with ArcLight Cinemas, went bankrupt.

After the pandemic, Hollywood and the Oscars may not be quite the same. Or as new WarnerMedias CEO Jason Kilar said when announcing his intention to move movies from studios to streaming: We were no longer in Kansas.