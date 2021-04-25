Madrid president says Super League clubs ‘can’t quit’ plan





The point is, the clubs can’t leave, Prez said. Some, because of the pressure, had to say they would leave. But this project, or something very similar, will happen, and hopefully it’s in the near future. England’s six clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham withdrew the proposal within 48 hours of its unveiling last weekend amid a backlash from supporters and authorities. Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan followed suit a day later. The story continues under the ad Barcelona have maintained their support for a project that President Joan Laporta has said is absolutely necessary for the finances of his struggling clubs, while acknowledging that critics’ ploys must be listened to. Italian heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan admitted the plan was not going anywhere immediately, while leaving open the possibility of joining a Super League at a later date. Prez, 74, who has presided over Madrid for most of the past two decades, was said to be the first president of the 20-team Super League that would replace the UEFA-led Champions League. Prez denied reports that US financier JP Morgan Chase had also abandoned the project. The story continues under the ad This is not true, they did not leave either. They took the time to reflect, like the 12 clubs, he said. If anything needs to be changed it will be, but the Super League is the best project we thought it could be done. The president of Madrid has maintained his position that the pandemic has exacerbated the financial woes facing big clubs, including what he said was the decrease in interest in football among young people. He predicted a bleak future for his club and others. Either we fix this … or all the clubs go bankrupt, he said. There will be a mutiny from the teams as they go bankrupt, as the only ones that survive will be clubs that are publicly funded or have multi-millionaire owners, who are prepared, for their own entertainment, to lose hundreds of dollars. million (euros) each. season. Critics of the plans, which include UEFA, domestic leagues and clubs not involved, say the Super League will do more harm than good by concentrating revenue in fewer hands. More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos