Bollywood composer Shravan Rathod dies after Covid diagnosis





Rathod worked with composer Nadeem Saifi to create some of Bollywood’s most enduring hits of the 1990s. The duo have won numerous awards for their soundtrack over the past decade. (FILE) In this file photo taken on February 29, 2016, Bollywood music director / songwriter Shravan Rathod (left) and lyricist / lyricist Yogesh Gaur at the Ravindra Jain Academy Awards in Mumbai. Take a photo during the ceremony. Photo: AFP. A tribute to popular Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod, who died in hospital in Mumbai, 66, after being diagnosed with Mumbai-Covid-19, was paid on Friday. Rathod worked with composer Nadeem Saifi to create some of Bollywood’s most enduring hits of the 1990s. The duo have won numerous awards for their soundtrack over the past decade. He was hospitalized after being infected with Covid-19 and died Thursday evening, the son of his musician, Sanjeev Ratod, told the Indian Pretrust. His death comes when the film industry has lost many celebrities over the past year, following a particularly tragic time for Indian cinema as India battles a second wave of pandemics. Much-loved singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died in September at the age of 74 after a long battle with Covid. Meanwhile, composer Wajid Khan, 42, died in June after being infected with the virus. The industry was also shocked by the loss of leading players Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in April of last year due to other illnesses, and the suicide of young star Sushant Singh Rajput in June. Oscar winner AR Rahman paid tribute to Ratod, tweeting that the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ composer “you will be dearly missed by our music community and our fans.” The duo, known as Nadeem-Shravan, were responsible for several of Bollywood’s biggest romantic cardbreakers in movies like 1991. Phool aur kaante (((Flower thorn)and Sajan“((BelovedIt has helped stars like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn consolidate their position in the industry. “Shravan (and Nadeem) have been walking for 30 years in my career with the evergreen album by Phool Aur Kaante. It is very sad and very disappointing to hear of his death last night, ”Devgn tweeted. Did. Heartbroken Saifi, who previously asked fans to pray for Ratod’s recovery, said on Facebook: “I lost my brother today.” Boney Kapoor, a leading producer who has collaborated with the duo in two films, tweeted: “I was very distressed to learn of the death of Music Director Shuravan. I have very good memories of working with him. Download the Eyewitness News app for you ios Or Android Terminal. Bollywood composer Shravan Rathod dies after Covid diagnosis Source link Bollywood composer Shravan Rathod dies after Covid diagnosis Also Read About – Cosmetic surgery is a type of plastic surgery that is aimed at improving a person’s appearance, but it should be approached with caution. Cosmetic surgery continues to gain popularity, with 15.1 million cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2013, an increase of 3% from the previous year. Gynecomastia surgery is a man Breast reduction surgery. Liposuction surgery is fat removal surgery. Rhinoplasty surgery is a surgery to correct the shape of the nose. Transgender surgery is surgery for trans women or trans men. Lipoma surgery is for the removal of lipoma. Weight loss surgery is for weight loss. Gastric bypassand otherweightlosssurgeries known collectively asbariatric surgery involve making changes to your digestive system to help you lose weight.Bariatric surgeryis done when diet and exercise have not worked or when you have serious health problems due to your weight. And there Hymenoplasty for hymen repair. In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment is a complex series of procedures used to aid fertility or prevent genetic problems and aid in the conception of a child. During IVF, mature eggs are collected (retrieved) from the ovaries and fertilized by the sperm in a laboratory.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos