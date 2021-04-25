Chanel pauses annual pre-Oscar party, gives nominees and VIPs a curated box to celebrate at home





Guests were personally handed two boxes by formally dressed couriers containing ingredients for fashion and movie toast, while relaxing and watching a movie as suggested by a list of the 50 best of all time.

Always a chic stopover on Hollywood’s biggest weekend, Chanel and Charles Finch’s pre-Oscar dinner is taking a hiatus this year amid the ongoing pandemic. However, the party partners didn’t let the weekend go by without hosting a special box that was delivered to VIPs today, allowing them to celebrate at home in the same spirit of a typical well-heeled event. Guests were personally handed two boxes by formally dressed couriers containing ingredients for a fashionable and movie toast (vodka, vermouth, olives and lemon for a signature martini), polish them with something sweet ( a variety of ice cream paired with toppings like cotton candy, cherries and chocolate sauce to create a decadent sundae), while relaxing and watching a movie as suggested by a list of the 50 best of all time (a draft digital has been included). Nominees such as Andra Day, Carey Mulligan, Chloe Zhao, Glenn Close and Leslie Odom Jr. received the deliveries, as did stars like Brad Pitt, Camila Morrone, Clint Eastwood, Danny Huston, David ORussell, Demi Moore, Diane Kruger , Eddie Redmayne, Edward Norton, James Corden, Kristen Stewart, Leonardo Dicaprio, Leslie Mann and Judd Aptow, Lily-Rose Depp, Lupita Nyongo, Maggie Rogers, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie, Meryl Street, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, Pharrell Williams , Pierce Brosnan, Renee Zellweger, Regina King, Sofia Coppola, Tracee Ellis Ross, Taylor Russell, Soo Joo Park and many more. If it had been another year, many of these names would probably have been partying with Chanel and Finch inside the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills hotel (or Madeo before this new party spot). In addition to martinis and sundaes, a mariachi band has always hosted guests at the event, who maintained their guest list in the neighborhood of 150 to maintain an intimate atmosphere. Like the box, the roster was always well organized and included a mix of nominees, creative talents, business moguls, fashionistas, artists and influencers, like DiCaprio, Robbie, Jeff Bezos, Rupert Murdoch, Pharrell Williams. and Pedro Almodvar, etc. at. This is how Coco Chanel would have done it. She was known to open her Parisian apartment to host creatives and artists and the local party was launched with the same spirit, and as a way to continue conversations and the link between fashion and cinema. “Our temple is and always should be the cinema, the big screen, the dim lights for the show. For most of the past year our temples have been closed and our celebrations, openings, screenings and parties canceled. BUT , and that’s a big but, my dear partners are Chanel and I don’t want this wonderful calendar night to go unnoticed without, at the very least, reminding you all of our love of movies, cinephiles and Hollywood, “reads a note from Finch included in the delivery. “So, congratulations to the friends who are nominated this year, to the new nominees for the celebrations, and please find a little sign of our affection.” Another sign accompanying the weekend giveaway: Chanel and Finch donate to The Actors Fund to support the organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts. It’s also worth noting that an eco-friendly note was included in the delivery that offered recipients the option of contacting via email to schedule a pickup of the packaging for recycling. Tonight, Chanel and Charles Finch would typically host 150 @ Polo Lounge for a pre-Oscars party. Instead, nominees like Andra Day, Carey Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr. received an organized box in the mail to celebrate. Martini, ice cream ingredients. Recycling instructions incl pic.twitter.com/jdXvY4YYEh – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) April 24, 2021 See previous bashes from Chanel below







