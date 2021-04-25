“There is nothing else like it in the world:” Dozens of rallies to save Casa Bonita in Lakewood – Canon City Daily Record





Lovers and supporters of the endangered restaurant Casa Bonita, the kitsch and longtime West Colfax Avenue entertainment institution, gathered on Saturday in hopes of gaining community support to reopen the closed business. A few dozen people waved signs and shouted at drivers passing on busy West Colfax Avenue. Drivers honked in response and some passers-by stopped to inquire as the rally broadcast the message, “Save Casa Bonita.” “There is nothing else like it in the world,” said Merhia Wiese, 47, of Denver, one of the rally’s organizers. “Where can you go in a restaurant and find a waterfall with people diving?” Wiese started going to Casa Bonita when she was a child, taken by her parents. She took her kids to the Mexican themed entertainment venue and hopes to share a meal and have a thrill with their grandchildren in the future. “He’s a cultural icon,” Wiese said of the multigenerational family attraction. “New Denver needs old Denver.” Opened in Lakewood, at 6715 West Colfax Ave., in 1974, the restaurant could accommodate over 1,000 customers. Traveling Mariachi bands performed with jugglers and other performers. A highlight of a visit was cliff diving inside a waterfall, with daredevils doing an assortment of dives from a 30 foot cliff into a pool of water at the foot of a cascade. Entertainment also included puppet shows, a magic theater, arcade games, and a “haunted tunnel” named Black Bart’s Cave. In 2015, Casa Bonita was designated a historic monument by the Lakewood Historical Society. On April 6, the restaurant owner, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Arizona after the Lakewood location was closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During its closure, the restaurant lost about $ 40,000 a month, court documents show. A GoFundMe site, independent of the ownership group, has been launched to “Save Casa Bonita. On Saturday afternoon, the group had raised nearly $ 47,000 of a goal of $ 100,000. Danny Newman, 40, of Denver, like Wiese, also grew up with several family visits to Casa Bonita. “We went there all the time,” Newman said. “It was the craziest and most magical place ever. I thought kids across the country were having experiences like this. Newman’s father David applied to be a cliff diver in 1974, the opening year, and was accepted, but then had to turn down the job because he was attending the University of Colorado and participating in the gymnastic. School officials at the time told him that if he was making money by cliff diving, he could not be considered a student-athlete. While David retired from Casa Bonita, Newman’s mother, Paula, worked there as a waitress. Paula later went to work for My Brother’s Bar, Denver’s oldest bar, that the family bought in 2016. Newman said his family were looking to buy Casa Bonita. Organizers of the Save Casa Bonita movement hope community support will help the company reopen and continue its tradition of entertainment. “We hope to find a way to have it owned and operated locally,” Wiese said. “Everything is in the air.”

