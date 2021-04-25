Ali Fazal’s grandfather dies. The actor bids farewell in an emotional note





Ali Fazal with his grandfather (Image courtesy: @Anime_Guys) Strong points Ali Fazal’s grandfather died on Saturday

The actor wrote an emotional note for him on Instagram

Ali Fazal’s girlfriend Richa Chadha reacted to his post New Delhi: Ali Fazal’s grandfather died on Saturday. Last night, the actor mourned the loss of his grandfather on social media. Ali Fazal posted a few back photos with his grandfather on the platform and wrote an emotional note bidding him farewell. In his note, the Mirzapur the actor remembered how his grandfather took care of him. “He fathered me. He welcomed me from when I remember because my parents lived separate lives. While my father was somewhere in the Middle East, it was Nana who suffocated me from ‘love,’ read an excerpt from Ali Fazal. Publish. Informing his Instafam of the loss, Ali Fazal said his grandfather died less than a year after his mother died. “I guess it’s the will,” he wrote. “As I say goodbye to him, I again say goodbye to another version of me,” the actor added. Ali Fazal also shared that his grandfather wanted him to “make a joke on his funeral”. He wrote: “I left a little note in the grave which said: let’s say cheese …” See his message here: Ali Fazal’s girlfriend and actress Richa Chadha responded to his post. Richa dropped a few heartbroken emojis and wrote “Nana” as she remembered him. Manjot Singh, who worked with Ali Fazal in the Fukrey franchise, also posted their condolences in the comments section. He wrote, “Bhai“and added a flower emoji. Kubbra Sait, Huma Qureshi, Sumeet Vyas, Imaad Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Parvathy, Pooja Bhatt and Hazel Keech also commented on her post. Kubbra posted a broken heart emoji. Huma wrote: “Ali … pray with you.” Sumeet Vyas commented: “Love bhai. “Imaad Shah wrote,” I love you bhai..my condolences. take care. “Shweta Basu Prasad wrote:” Condolences. “Parvathy wrote:” Sorry Ali! Here is the celebration of your Nana. “Pooja Bhatt dropped two clasped hand emojis and a broken heart emoji in the comments section.” I’m so sorry Ali, ”wrote Hazel Keech. Ali Fazal’s mother died of health complications last year. On June 17, the actor posted a photo of his mother on Twitter and wrote a heartbreaking note for her. He wrote: “I will live out the rest of yours for you. I miss you Amma. Yahi tak thaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (Our trip was up to here). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (Don’t have words beyond that). Love, Ali. “ I will live out the rest of yours for you. I miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G Ali Fazal M / / (@ ifazal9) June 17, 2020 In terms of work, Ali Fazal was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series. Mirzapur: Season 2 in 2020. He now has Fukrey 3, the third installment of the Fukrey franchise to come. The actor worked in both Fukrey and The return of Fukrey. Ali Fazal will also be seen in an upcoming Hollywood movieDeath on the Nile in 2022.







