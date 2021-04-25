Perspective is everything.

As most people look at the rubble that was at 358 El Brillo Way and see this …..

Mara Goodman Davies see that …

And that….

“The vilified 358 El Brillo was my home,” Mara said. “I spent my pre-teen and teenage years there.”

As the rest of us watch the walls crumble with satisfaction, for Mara and her 93-year-old mother, Lawn Roni Goodman… well, not so much.

“I tried to be cool about it and act like it wasn’t a big deal, but it was devastating on so many levels for me and my 93 year old mom, who wisely chose to ignore all of this.

“We moved when I was about 10 or 11, and we owned it until I was 18, when my parents sold it to the people who sold it to Epstein.”

Life was good there, recalls Mara.

After:EXCLUSIVE: Finally. Crews begin razing Jeffrey Epsteins’ former Palm Beach home

“It was a glamorous place, but normal, normal for Palm Beach life. A beautiful Jewish family home. I had my batmitzvah there, my beginner and post-beginner party there my grand dads 60th birthday, my high school graduation party, many normal weekends of pool parties, seders, Shabbat dinners, sleepovers etc.

“My parents also had lavish entertainment for good charitable causes and many famous people walked through these doors Rose Kennedy and all the Shrivers, Rosalynn Carter, Gov. Bob graham and Adele,James earl Jones, Arthur Miller and my father drove from this house to polo in Wellington with Prince charles. “

OK, “normal” might be a bit of a stretch.

“I know horrible things happened there, and to girls who were probably about the same age as when I lived there. But before it was a house of horrors, it was a house of happiness. “

And there is a strange twist in this story.

That girl who grew up at 358 El Brillo Way? She is now a respected child and family therapist and mental health advocate / violence prevention and child safety.

“I make sure at-risk kids are protected from bags of dirt like Jeffery Epstein,” Mara said.

It’s funny how the universe works.

*

Kickin ‘it:So many or reports of sightings from Beckham andPeltz families around town.

This is not unusual for Claudia and Nelson to see because, well, they live here. But Victoria and David?

In addition to the big Escalade that is said to have transported the Beckhams along Worth Avenue, the two couples were spotted during a football game in Miami with their affiliated children, Nicola and Brooklyn.

Nicola posted a photo on her Instagram account posed with her parents, and believe us when we tell you that Nicola is the image of her beautiful mom.

OK, so maybe everyone’s in town for the game.

But there’s this engagement thing going on, and with it reports on two summer weddings one in England and one here.

In another month, it will be way too stuffy for a summer wedding.

Maybe they decided on the spring?

I was just asking’.

*

Wine, women and more wine:Independentwinery Out East recently hosted a Ladies Who Launch event at Bilboquet, celebrating the women founders, entrepreneurs and executives of Palm Beach.

“Out East was formed to celebrate our passion for wine, travel, community and philanthropy,” said the co-founder of Out Easts, Cori Lee Seaberg. “ As a founder myself, I have been personally inspired by these women. “

The multi-course meal was accompanied by Out Easts’ signature ros and a first-ever tasting by a guest of Out East Hermitage, their new limited-edition red wine. Immediately after the event, guests were surprised with an impromptu visit and book signing by a renowned artist To fart Tunney and a visit from the founder of Bilboquet Philippe Delgrange.

The: ColonyCEO Sarah wetenhall, Le Bibloquet’s You understand Trendafilova,Tiffany Isaacs by Lana Marks Inc., luxury publicist Elisabeth munder, Lisa Avila by Buko, shop owner Michelle Farmer,author / designer Danielle Rollins,Paula bickford of the Carriage House, Art Miami’s Pamela Cohen,Caroline Nunez by Casa Tua, deputy editor-in-chief of Quest magazine Elizabeth Meigher,Founder of AltimaMaribel Alvarez, author / journalist Carolina Buia,Kristen Schonwald-Vila by Spoonbill Productions, journalist Jaynie Chase, activistKim charltonand fundraising Bettina Anderson.