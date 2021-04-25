MCU: every actor and character confirmed for Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his own Disney + series. However, at first glance, it could be his swan song in the MCU as his successor also appears in the series, as well as the person who replaced him as Ronin in Marvel Comics.

While it doesn’t have a release date, Hawk Eye is expected to arrive at the end of 2021, as the series has already completed its initial filming, with only revivals coming in April 2021. Despite the conclusion of its filming, only a few selected actors have been announced for the Disney + Marvel series, including no less than four Marvel heroes.

9 Jeremy Renner / Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner returns as Hawkeye in this Disney + series. Hawkeye is Clint Barton, a former SHIELD agent who had a wife and family hidden away at home.

He made his debut inThor before appearing in the four Avengers movies, including a dark turnAvengers: Endgame like Ronin, an assassin. In theHawk Eye Disney + series, he will assume the role of mentor to the next hero to play Hawkeye, Kate Bishop.

8 Hailee Steinfeld / Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld stars as Kate Bishop inHawk Eye on Disney +. She is a 24-year-old actress, who received critical acclaim for her role as Mattie Ross in the Coen Brothers adaptation of True courage, earning an Oscar nomination for the role. InHawk Eye, she will play Kate Bishop.

In the comics, Kate is the daughter of an unhealthy man and wants more with her life, taking on the role of Hawkeye after the world thinks Clint Barton is dead. She was also a founding member of the Young Avengers.

7 Vera Farmiga / Eleanor Bishop

Vera Farmiga will appear in Hawk Eye on Disney + as Eleanor Bishop. Farmiga is an Oscar nominee, who earned a nomination for her role in the 2009 film In the air with George Clooney. However, many people may know her better as Lorraine Warren inConspiracy movies.

In the comics, Eleanor was revealed to be Kate’s mother. Kate thought her mother was dead, but it turned out that she was alive and in hiding, directing the evil Madame Masque against her own daughter. Eleanor will likely be a villain in the series.

6 Fee of Fra / Work

Fra Fee will play in Hawk Eyeas a character known as Kazi. Fee has a list of credits that includes the movie Wretched and the live-action Cinderella film, which will be released in July 2021. InHawk Eye, he’ll likely be a villain for Kate Bishop and Clint Barton.

Many fans have speculated that Kazi is probably short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak – an assassin in the comics, known as The Clown. His parents died as a child, and his friend died soon after, which led Kazi to find a new occupation by killing people. He was hired to kill Clint Barton, which is probably where he will tie into this series.

5 Tony Dalton / Jack Duquesne

Tony Dalton is best known in the United States for his role inYou better call Saul, where he plays the leader of the Lalo Salamanca cartel. Apart from three episodes of Sense8, the rest of his credits are mostly Spanish-language movies and TV shows, such as Sr. vila and Paradise owners.

InHawk Eye on Disney +, Dalton plays Jack Duquesne. It’s almost certainly Swordsman, a man who helped mentor Hawkeye when he first started learning the ropes as an archer. He was primarily a villain in the comics, but he also had moments of heroism.

4 Zahn McClarnon / William Lopez

Zahn McClarnon stars in Hawk Eyeas William Lopez. In the series, he plays Maya Lopez’s father, who was called Willie Lincoln in the comics. In the comics, Willie worked for Wilson Fisk as an operative, but Kingpin ordered her murder, then took in Maya and trained her to be an assassin.

There are rumors that Vincent D’onforio will return as Wilson Fisk in the MCU and could debut here atHawk Eye. So far, it’s a rumor, and all we know is that McClarnon will play William. McClarnon is best known for his roles in Longmire, Fargo, and Westworld.

3 Brian d’Arcy James / Unknown

Brian ‘Arcy James has been cast in an unknown role in Hawkeye in Disney +. James is best known for his roles on Broadway, where he starred in both The passer and Hamilton. He also appeared in 13 reasons why and starred in the Oscar-winning drama Projector.

While no one knows who he’s playing withHawk EyeKate’s father, Derek, has yet to be chosen. Derek is a wealthy philanthropist who moved away from his daughters after his wife’s death.

2 Alaqua Cox / Maya Lopez

Alaqua cox will debut in Hawk Eye as Maya Lopez. It’s a big role, as Maya is the assassin known as Echo, a woman who ultimately takes on the role of Ronin from Clint Barton in the comics. As already mentioned, Wilson Fisk took her in as a child after killing her father and then trained her to be an assassin. However, she eventually turned on him after finding out the truth and became a hero.

Lopez also has a big impact in Marvel comics as she is one of the few deaf superheroes. She first appeared in Daredevil from the comics, with his character’s abilities to operate as a trained assassin contrasted with Daredevil’s crime-fighting skills as a blind man. The two characters were shown to be equal, using their other heightened senses in combat, and developed a respect for each other during battle.

1 Florence Pugh / Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh will make her MCU debut when it hits theaters in 2021, Black Widow. Pugh plays Yelena Belova, another agent of the Black Widow and a close partner of Natasha years before.

With Black Widow dying Avengers: Endgame, it looks like Yelena will take on the same role she played in the comics when she becomes the new Black Widow in the MCU. Pugh recently won an Oscar nomination for her former role as Amy March in Little woman.

