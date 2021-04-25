Deadly shooting involving Hollywood officer closes part of Sunset Boulevard – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports, and Weather





Man shot to death in La PuenteA man was shot dead on Saturday evening in La Puente. 1 hour ago

Bear enters Durante’s house, owners barricade in bedroomOn Friday, a family from Duarte barricaded themselves in a room after discovering that a bear had entered their home. 2 hours ago

Dodger Stadium section for fully vaccinated fans Sold outTickets are sold out for the portion of Dodger Stadium reserved for Saturday night’s game for fans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. 2 hours ago

Deadly shooting involving Hollywood officer closes part of Sunset BoulevardLos Angeles Police Department officers killed a person in Hollywood on Saturday, the department’s second shooting in two days. 2 hours ago

Man shot to death in La PuenteA man was shot dead on Saturday evening in La Puente. 3 hours ago

LA County to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on SaturdayLos Angeles County Health Department officials announced on Friday that suppliers of vaccines with doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-dose vaccine may resume administration after a CDC panel voted on Friday to end the vaccine. the vaccine break. 6 hours ago

This week inside SoCal Sunday morningThis week inside SoCal Sunday morning 7 hours ago

President Biden officially recognizes Armenian genocide on 106th birthdayCrowds of hundreds gathered in Beverly Hills and Hollywood on Saturday afternoon to commemorate the 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. 7 hours ago

Deadly shooting involving Hollywood officer closes part of Sunset BoulevardLos Angeles Police Department officers were involved in a 2:37 p.m. shooting Saturday at Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood. 7 hours ago

Bear searched inside a Duarte house for over an hourA family in Duarte had to call the police after a bear entered their house and ransacked parts of the house 16 hours ago

Filming with an assistant on FridayMPs responded to a mental health call Friday in south Los Angeles where a man who said he wanted to kill himself raised two knives and ultimately charged officers. 16 hours ago

LA resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccineJoy Bendect is at San Fernando Park where appointments are available for people wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine will return to rotation soon, after the CDC announced the end of the hiatus. 17 hours ago

Weather for SaturdayMarkina Brown watches the latest weather forecast 17 hours ago

$ 10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of who killed Gerald PurdueLast month, the body of Gerald Purdue was found on Mt. Baldy. The police have no leads at the moment. 1 day ago

Arrests made at SoCal in connection with the January 6 insurgency at the United States CapitolA 61-year-old Westminster man was arrested at his home on Friday in connection with the January 6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol. Reports by Jeff Nguyen. 1 day ago

Griffith Park Air RescueFirst responders airlifted two hikers and their dogs off a steep hill on Friday after they became trapped. 1 day ago

Two men wanted in West Los Angeles burglariesSuspected burglars have struck at least five restaurants and cafes on the west side in recent weeks. 1 day ago

LA County Resumes Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Use After Blood Clot InvestigationLos Angeles County resumes use of Johnson & Johnson’s (Janssen) one-shot coronavirus vaccine after potential link to dangerous blood clots. Reports by Kandiss Crone. 1 day ago

Filming involving an assistant in South Los AngelesMPs called to the scene of a psychological rescue, but it is not known what led to the shooting 1 day ago

The PIT maneuver ends the pursuitDUI suspect drove CHP in chase that lasted over an hour 1 day ago

Griffith Park aerial rescue of two hikersTwo Griffith Park hikers, a man and a woman, had to be rescued by air after being stranded on an almost vertical cliff in the park. 1 day ago

Disneyland’s COVID Super Vaccination Site to Close April 30The Orange County health care agency announced Friday that the COVID vaccination super site at Disneyland will close on April 30. 1 day ago

FBI arrests Kevin Galetto of Westminster in connection with January 6 attack on the United States CapitolA 61-year-old Westminster man was arrested at his home on Friday in connection with the January 6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol. 1 day ago

Anti-Semitic graffiti appears on sidewalks around Father Kinney in VeniceA little hate message appeared on Abbot Kinney’s sidewalk, leading a Los Angeles resident to take matters into their own hands. 1 day ago

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos