DMX immortalized by family and close friends at the memorial

NEW YORK – DMX’s legacy was immortalized as a beloved man by his family, honored for his strong faith and respected as one of hip-hop’s greatest icons during his memorial service on Saturday, with several speeches sincere opinions of those who knew the rapper best.

Speakers included friends Swizz Beatz and Nas, as well as his daughter, who struck in honor of her father.

Kanye West and Busta Rhymes were among the big names who attended the two-hour ceremony at Barclays Center in New York City. The Brooklyn Arena service was closed to the public and limited to close friends and family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an emotional moment, 15 DMX kids gathered on stage to talk and sometimes rap about the star as a dad who taught them lessons like always saying thank you, being kind to everyone and being afraid can sometimes show. to a person how to be courageous.

Our father is a king. Our father is an icon, said eldest son Xavier Simmons, adding that he was honored to be his son: This man has deepened my ability to love.

DMX ex-wife Tashera Simmons told the audience: Everything he’s done, he’s done for all of you. He always wanted to please you. He always wanted to give you his best show.

What he wants you to do, ”she said, is love Jesus the same way he did. Love her babies. Love his family.

The Western Sunday Service Choir kicked off the ceremony with a gospel performance. The hooded ensemble performed a few songs, including the arrangement of Excellent and Soul II Soul’s Keep On Movin. “The choir took to the stage during other parts of the ceremony, performing Ultralight Beam” and the assisted voices of Whitney Houston on the hymn Jesus M’aime. “

Nas recalled having a conversation with a teary eyed DMX while filming a scene for Belly, a crime drama. He said DMX got emotional knowing the rapper was about to embark on a journey to become a hip-hop icon.

It’s a sad day and a glorious day, said Nas, who played with DMX in the 1998 film. He was my brother. We made a great movie together. On this movie, he was just becoming a star. His first album hadn’t even been released yet, but he knew his journey was beginning.

Eve said she still struggled with the death of DMX, remembering him as a man, father, friend. She took the stage with the Ruff Ryders collective, which helped launch the careers of Grammy Award winners Eve and Swizz Beatz and revive The Lox, formerly signed to Bad Boy Records.

After Eve spoke, Styles P spoke of a time when he and DMX were both in the same prison. He said DMX took him out of his cell and then took him to a part of the prison where he had a group set up with a series of MCs.

DMX was the most ghetto person that ever existed, said Styles P. What it means to us is indescribable. … He celebrated us and pushed us. He was one of the most amazing people, because from the beginning to the end of his career he accomplished something that no one has ever accomplished. He suffered all the way. Every time you (saw him) this man was in pain, but he was built out of love. It was a beast with rhymes.

Jadakiss said DMX has been the happiest of his life for the past two years.

Prior to the service, a huge black big-wheeled truck with the words LONG LIVE DMX “on one side of the vehicle carried the shiny red DMX casket over 15 miles from Yonkers, New York, where the rapper grew up at the Barclays Center. plethora of motorcycles dragged the truck during the procession before arriving at the arena, where thousands of people crowded the streets.

Thousands of motorcyclists surrounded the monster truck, spinning their engines. Others gathered at the arena as some of Where The Hood At and Ruff Ryders Anthem’s greatest DMX songs rang out from the crowd’s speakers.

Brooklyn resident Cynthia Roberts, 57, said she has been a fan of DMX since her Ruff Ryders days. She showed up at the arena to pay tribute to the rapper, saying she was struck by his rhymes, voice and sense of music.

He was a real guy. He spoke his truth. It touched my soul, said Roberts, who wore a DMX T-shirt. She called the music of rappers timeless.

I tell myself he was put here for that, she continued. We all have a job to do, and it has done its job.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died on April 9 after suffering catastrophic cardiac arrest. He spent several days in intensive care after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home on April 2.

Programs with DMX footage were distributed to attendees of the service ahead of the ceremony, which was broadcast live on the rapper’s YouTube channel. The four-page booklet contained different images of the rapper, including one with his arms crossed with wings and another photo of him standing on stage during a performance.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper has delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as Ruff Ryders Anthem and Party Up (Up in Here).

DMX hit the rap scene around the same time as Jay-Z, Ja Rule, and others who topped the charts and emerged as platinum artists. They were all part of rap teams too: DMX was the head of the Ruff Ryders collective, which found success in the charts and on the radio with their compilation albums Ryde or Die.

Along with his musical career, DMX paved the way as an actor. He starred in Belly and appeared in 2000s Romeo Must Die with Jet Li and Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for Come Back in One Piece on the film’s soundtrack.

The DMX funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday. It will be broadcast live on BET and the networks’ YouTube channel.

Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Peltz reported from New York.