Every actor and character confirmed for The Flash

The upcoming movie The Flash has an interesting cast for the film. Here are all the confirmed cast and characters from the DCEU movie.

The next upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe isFlash. While the Snyderverse movies are in the rearview mirror, Warner Bros. continues Zack Snyder’s original plans for Ezra Miller to return as The Flash and play theBreaking point screenplay from DC Comics. This ended the continuity at the time and relaunched DC as New 52.

For the DCEU, this is what seems to be happening. Barry Allen will make a decision that will forever change the future of the DCEU and set it up for an open future where anything can happen. Flash doesn’t come alone either, as there are also two Batmans and a host of other characters who join him for the ride.

9 Ezra Miller / The Flash

Ezra Miller returns to the DCEU as Barry Allen, the superhero known as The Flash. Miller debuted inJustice League, although it was first mentioned in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. He also appeared in the Arrowverse, where he met The Flash there. InFlash, Barry Allen will return in time to try to stop his mother’s murder, to bring her back and to help free his father from prison, but upon his return the world has changed dramatically and he must figure out how to work out what he is. broke.

8 Ben Affleck / Batman

Ben Affleck also returns as Batman in the film. Affleck is an older Batman in the DCEU, and someone who wanted to kill Superman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice before realizing the errors of his ways Justice League. He even saw a horrible future in Justice League by Zack Snyder, but that will eventually be eliminated here when Barry Allen returns to the past and possibly erases everything DCEU fans know about Batman in this world. This is apparently Affleck’s last turn as Batman for DC.

7 Michael Keaton / Batman

A second Batman also appears in this movie, and it’s a huge and exciting time for fans of old school Batman movies. Michael Keaton returns for the role of Batman after his last appearance in 1989 Batman and its sequel Batman Returns. The producers have been keeping an eye out for Keaton’s role, but some believe he won’t be Bruce Wayne, but rather Thomas Wayne, as he was Bruce’s dad who lived in the Breaking point comic book series instead of Bruce.

6 Sasha Calle / Supergirl

Supergirl to make her big-screen debut in the DCEU inFlash as well as. It won’t be Melissa Benoit, who will step down from her role as Supergirl in the Arrowverse after the current season. Instead, Sasha Calle will take on the role of Kara inFlash.

Sasha Calle is a soap opera actress, portraying the role of Lola Rosales inThe young and the restless since 2018, winning a Daytime Emmy for her role in 2020.Flash will be his first film role of any kind.

5 Kiersey Clemons / Iris West

Kiersey Clemons made his DCEU debut as Iris West in Justice League by Zack Snyder. While the theatrical cut had only just given Bruce Wayne a chance to reunite with Barry Allen, Snyder’s cut showed Barry in action first as he rescues Iris from a car crash that surely would have killed her. Clemons will return as Iris in the Flash love interestFlash. Clemons has several credits to his name, including TV shows Transparent and Easy.

4 Maribel Verd / Nora Allen

The main reason forBreaking point was for Barry Allen to save his mother from her murder. When he did, it changed the whole world, throwing everything out of balance. It means thatFlashwill introduce Barry’s mother Nora for the first time on the big screen. Maribel Verd will play the role of Nora Allen in the film. She achieved her success as Luisa in the award-winning Alfonso Cuaron film And your mother too in 2001. She then followed this up in Guillermo Del Toro’s masterpiece Pan’s Labyrinth in 2006.

3 Ron Livingston / Henry Allen

There has been a casting change beforeFlash even started filming. InJustice League, Billy Crudup played Henry Allen. He is Barry’s father and was in prison, falsely convicted of the murder of Nora Allen. He spent the movie trying to get Barry to move on with his life.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Crudup had to withdrawFlash. DC replaced him with Ron Livingston, best known for the slacker, Peter Gibbons, in Office space. He also recently starred in the hit ABC series A million little things.

2 Saoirse-Monica Jackson / Unknown

The last two known actors chosen for Flash are in unknown roles. The first actor is Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who is best known for her role of Erin Quinn in the British series Derry Girls. While his character remains unknown,Flash will be her biggest movie role to date, though she’s set to appear in the independent comedy-drama Find you in 2021.

1 Rudy Mancuso / Unknown

The last known major player to join Flash in an unknown role is Rudy Mancuso. This man is best known as an Internet personality through comedy videos on YouTube and formerly on Vine. The Flash will be his second major role in the film after starring in the McG Netflix sci-fi Edge of the world in 2019. He also appeared on the comedy show Comedy CentralDrunk story.

