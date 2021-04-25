Hollywood stars to get Newcastle writer’s book of poetry in Oscar giveaways





A book of poetry written by a Newcastle author is due to be handed out to Hollywood stars in gift bags at the Oscars this weekend. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening and all celebrities who have been nominated for a gong will receive special gift bags – which will include a book of poetry written by Kelly Van Nelson. The book, titled Punch and Judy, focuses on turbulent modern love and domestic violence. It will be presented to stars like Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, Carey Mulligan, Olivia Colman and Viola Davis, who have all been nominated for awards. But this isn’t the first time Kelly’s work has caught the attention of Hollywood. Last year, his book of poetry Graffiti Lane was presented to the stars at the Oscars. Kelly, who was born and raised in Newcastle, says she is delighted that her work is included in the Hollywood Swag Bag honoring Oscar weekend, for the second year in a row.



The 44-year-old mum of two, now living in Sydney, Australia, said: "Punch and Judy shines the spotlight on turbulent love and domestic violence and I am privileged that my poetic voice is amplified, generating conversation. away on topics that matter. "It's exciting to watch poetry gain in popularity. My dream growing up at Newbiggin Hall has always been to be a writer, but to make it to the red carpet like this, to make my work reach such a diverse audience, from underprivileged young people to A-list of celebrities, is beyond anything I have ever imagined.





“This is the second year in a row that one of my books has been gifted by Hollywood Swag Bags to Oscar nominees in honor of Oscar weekend and it truly is a pinch moment in my literary career.” Lisa Gal Bianchi, Founder of Hollywood Swag Bag, said, “Hollywood Swag Bag is delighted that author Kelly Van Nelson is participating in the Swag Bag honoring Oscar Weekend nominees. We’re sure the talent will love their book Punch and Judy. “





Kelly lived in a council house on the Newbiggin Hall Estate for most of her childhood and attended West Denton High School. At the age of 18, she moved to London where she worked in the recruiting industry, went to night school and also started writing. She continued to live in Edinburgh and South Africa before settling in Australia.







