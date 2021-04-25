Dave Karger on TCM’s ’31 Days of the Oscars’ and 2021 predictions





Now that it’s Oscar weekend, it’s a good time to catch up with Turner Classic Movies’ annual salute at “31 days of the Oscars, His month-long celebration of Oscar-winning contenders which is presented in a hugely simplified fashion this year. Alphabetically. “We started with films that start with ‘A’, then we will end with ‘Z’ on May 1st. So it’s simple, ”notes the host of the series and famous Oscarologist. Dave karger. “The lineup creates some weird transitions, but at the same time it’s also fun to see this kind of purse like ‘Pillow Talk’ and ‘Places in the Heart’ and ‘Poltergeist’ ‘airing next to each other. This current Oscar weekend lands on the letter “S”, with “Sounder” (4 Oscar nominations, including that for best film of 1972), “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” (Oscar winner for best photograph , 1949) and “Ship of Fools” (Academy Awards for Artistic Direction and Cinematography in 1965). The same letter “s” continues next month when TMC releases a real treat: the first three releases of “A Star Is Born”: with Janet Gaynor in 1937, Judy Garland in 1954 and Barbra streisand in 1976. See the full schedule here. What does Dave see as his personal highlight in organizing the series? “I have to present ‘Mildred Pierce’ with Joan crawfordDave’s Oscar-winning role says, “I mean, come on, it doesn’t get better than that” And what does he think of the current Oscar race? Who is in the lead to win? See all of Dave’s Gold Derby predictions stacked alongside his betting peers, including me, in every race. Use the drop-down menu to change category. The race for Best Actress is particularly exciting this year. Dave narrows down the five contenders to three he thinks he can win: Frances mcdormand (“Nomadland”), Carey mulligan (“Young promising woman”) and Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s black background”). Dave knows I support Mulligan. Carey Mulligan, I would love to see her win because I just think it would be so exciting for her and for the movie, ”adds Dave,“ but I just feel like maybe it’s in between the other two and I’m thinking it will be Viola Davis.

