Kunwar Included Actor Akshay Kumar In The Case Due To His Fantasies, Says HC | Chandigarh News





Representative image CHANDIGARH: Charging the former Punjab policeman, IGP Kunwar Pratap Singh, for absurdity in the conduct of the investigation in Kotkapura, the shooting related to the sacrilege case, the high court of Punjab and Haryana ruled that ‘he had involved a movie actor Akshay Kumar only because of his fantasies.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh lived up to his fantasy when he brought movie actor Akshay Kumar into the picture as part of a conspiracy because he produced a movie called, Singh is bling and had tried to exhibit the same in the state of Punjab, observed the HC.

In his detailed judgment, Judge Rajbir Sehrawat observed that Kunwar attempted to implicate actor Akshay Kumar by citing the timing of Singh is Bling’s release and alleging that Sukhbir Singh Badal had met Father Ram Rahim with Akshay Kumar. All these aspects are completely irrelevant and reflect the absurdity of the investigation allegedly carried out by him, observed the judge.

The CH was of the opinion that the former cop had found nothing to reasonably link this incident in any way to the conspiracy allegations proposed in this case.

The High Court also observed that even an older incident from 2012 (in which the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda was convicted of allegedly dressing as one of the gurus but was subsequently pardoned by Akal Takht) about which the FIR was also canceled several years ago, has been sought. being invoked by Kunwar Vijay Pratap to allege a conspiracy by the political official of the opposing party, namely Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Even on this point, he could not collect any documents because the Granthi, which Kunwar Vijay Pratap claimed to have examined, said that the said pardon was rightly granted, although it should not have been granted to haste.

This tribunal fails to understand how and why a purely religious issue, which has been dealt with by the main religious leaders of the Sikhs, has been brought to the fore by it, HC said.

Unfounded and delicate complaint

In the 89-page judgment, the CH observed that Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh also made a totally unfounded and awkward claim in his written statement that its operation was assessed by two judges of this court on the administrative side.

There is nothing in the file as to who were the judges who assessed the functioning of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and what was the administrative purpose, for which said judges contacted him on the administrative side, according to the order of the HC. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

