Arijit Singh married a Bollywood singer before settling down and here’s what happened!





Arijit Singh is a great singer who made us laugh, cry and even groove on his melodic and touching songs. The singer, who is a year older today, is praised for his professional accomplishments, but very little is known about his private life as he is generally kept low-key. The artist doesn’t share much about what is going on in his personal life and so we decided to tell you about this rather unknown detail about him. The singer, who has been in the Bollywood music industry since 2011, has married twice. Yes, the singer from Phir Mohabbat got married twice, but the first, unfortunately, didn’t even reach her first birthday. Read on to learn more about Arijit and his weddings below. A 2013 DNA article reported that Arijit Singh had married one of his co-contestants on a music show. Singh and his first wife, musician Koel Singh, met while participating in a reality TV series. The two fell in love and quickly decided to take the plunge. However, their union did not last long and ended in less than a year. A few months after taking their vows, Arijit and Koel divorced for reasons still unknown. He’s a private person, so we doubt we’ll ever know the reason. Although this marriage ended in divorce, it didn’t stop Arijit Singh from finding love and being reunited again. In 2014, singer Dilliwaali Girlfriend married her childhood friend Koel Roy in a private ceremony at Tarapeeth Temple in West Bengal. The ever-happy couple are parents of two small children whose names and ages are not known to be exact. Did you know this aspect of the life of Channa Mereya singers? Must read: Neetu Kapoor is the new cat-mom as she takes care of Alia Bhatts Persian Paw-Friend Edward

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos