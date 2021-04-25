Will Smith movies with the most memorable characters showcasing the actor’s versatility





Will Smith’s films, such asThe pursuit of happiness, the Bad Boys film franchise, After Earth and many others saw the actor experimenting with the genres and kinds of stories he told. While primarily known for his action-packed onscreen characters, some of Will Smith’s films have shown audience members that the actor who started out with “The prince of Bel-Air” has more going for it than it looks. This article is essentially an enlistment of all the movies that see Will Smith showcasing his acting prowess rather than his ability to defeat antagonists at any moment. Read on to find out more. 1) The pursuit of happiness Recognized as one of the most touching films Smith has been involved in, Will Smith plays the character of business mogul and motivational speaker, Christopher Gardner. In this film, Smith’s Gardner must deal with the financial problems caused to him by a series of professional failures, a heart-wrenching divorce and an unpaid internship at a brokerage firm. Smith’s performance has been described as “Inspirational” and “Heart-Breaking” among others. The film, which has an IMDb rating of 8.0, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. 2) Concussion Yet another film based on real life events, Concussion sees Smith as Dr. Bennet Omalu. Smith’s Omalu is based on an actual Nigerian-American doctor whose sole mission in the film is to enlighten people about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a football-related head injury in players. Smith’s performance has been described as “one that will have unquantifiable strength” and “beautifully restrained”. The film, which has an IMDb rating of 7.2, is available to stream on Netflix. 3) seven pounds Viewers saw Will Smith kicking, punching, and leaning over his on-screen counterparts who at this point in the film have deserved it. But, Seven books Presents Will Smith as a guilty IRS officer who wants to make amends for all the lives he has taken by improving the lives of seven others. Her performance in the film has been described as “beautifully moving” and “poignant”, among others. The film, which has a 7.6 rating on IMDb, is available to stream on Netflix. 4) Coupling Hitch sees Will Smith abandon his action star character and enter the realm of romantic drama. Coupling sees Will as a dating expert who helps people find the partner of their dreams, but things take a dramatic turn when a gossip columnist (Eva Mendes) enters his life. Her performance in the film has been described as “hilarious”, “entertaining” and “enlightening”. The film, which has a 6.6 rating on IMDb, can be streamed on YouTube for a fee. 5) collateral beauty Will Smith plays Howard Inlet, a grief-stricken father whose company is watched by his colleague in this story about loss, grief, and home politics. Smith’s performance in the film has been described by many as “one that causes an emotional knot in the stomach,” “melancholy and yet brilliant” and “indeed disturbing”, among others. The film, which has an IMDb rating of 6.8, is available to stream on YouTube for a fee.

