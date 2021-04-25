Hollywood ready for pandemic-era Oscars, with Nomadland in the lead

Photo: VCG

Sunday’s Oscars will reflect the film industry they honor: transformed by the pandemic, forced to experiment with new venues and formats, and likely to be dominated by Nomadland.

The crowning glory of Hollywood’s awards season has been delayed by two months and will be held primarily at Union Station in Los Angeles, chosen for the social distancing its enormity allows in the age of COVID-19.

A nod to the unique circumstances of 2020, the 93rd Academy Awards will have a big footprint – honorary awards and musical performances will take place in a Hollywood theater and in the Academy’s new film museum, while Europeans unable to travel will congregate at “hubs” in London and Paris.

But the main activity of distributing the gold statuettes will take place at the station – with one film in particular expected to leave with a handful, including the best picture, the final nightly prize.

“I can’t imagine Nomadland not winning the top prize. I can’t imagine Chloe Zhao not winning for the director,” Variety journalist Marc Malkin told AFP.

“But I always say about this year – this year has been so weird. You never know.”

‘Total locking’

Zhao’s elegiac road movie of older Americans roaming the West in vans after the global financial crisis won film festival awards in the fall and topped the stretched and largely virtual awards season.

The 39-year-old Beijing-born director is “a total lockdown – they’re going to vote for her even if they haven’t seen the movie,” said Pete Hammond, Deadline Awards columnist.

“Right now, she is well respected and loved in the filmmaking community,” an Academy voter, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

If any movie can compete with Nomadland, maybe it’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, which won the Hollywood Actor’s Guild Top Prize.

That would give Netflix the industry’s highest accolade for the first time, in a year of closed movie theaters governed by streaming.

“It’s not inconceivable, but I just don’t get a handle on where it’s going to work out right now,” Hammond said, calling #MeToo revenge thriller Promising Young Woman and immigrant drama Minari like black horses.

‘Hopkins prowls’

Two-time Oscar winner Nomadland star Frances McDormand who anchors a movie in which several real-life “nomads” play versions of themselves, is nominated again this time around.

But that category is “up in the air” and “could go either way,” Hammond said, noting that the five suitors, including Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s black background) and Carey Mulligan (the young woman promising) have won major awards in the run up to the Oscars.

Davis co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 of cancer ahead of releasing his tragic final performance as a trumpeter haunted by racist atrocities, is set to win the third interim Oscar posthumously.

“I would probably put my money on Chadwick, but there might be a surprise,” the Academy voter said.

“Anthony Hopkins is hiding in the background,” the voter added, referring to the Oscar winner’s heartbreaking performance as a person with dementia in The Father.

Daniel Kaluuya set to win Best Supporting Actor award for Judas and the Dark Messiah, while South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung’s popularity has grown with her recent ‘endearing’ acceptance speeches for further awards of supporting actress for her work in Minari, Malkin said.

It’s realistically possible that all four acting – and director – awards will go to people of color, while Netflix is ​​expected to take home the most awards of the night, including best documentary for My Octopus Teacher.

‘Opportunity’

The ceremony will be lightened – producers have spoken of a guest list so strict that even Hollywood’s most powerful studio executives will not be allowed in, and of a “tiny” red carpet that could pose challenges. challenges.

“The few interviews that [the] talent do at the Oscars, they do it seven feet apart, ”said Malkin.

“It’s just weird … how do you do that? How do you make it fun?”

But the show’s co-producer, Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh, described the changes mandated by COVID-19 as an “opportunity” for a show unlike “anything that has been done before.”

The ceremony will have “the aesthetics of a movie as opposed to a TV show”, including “shoulder shots of film from inside the audience” and high resolution widescreen formats, he said. he declares.

The stars have been asked to dress like new – and could have taken off their masks when cameras rolled. A-list presenters include Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt.

“Kudos to the Academy for at least trying to have some semblance of a live show, without Zoom,” Hammond said.

But the lower profile of nominees in this era and screen fatigue in the pandemic era means the Oscars are almost certain to suffer the same sharp drop in the odds of other awards.

“It would be a wonderful day for the Academy if it only dropped by 50%,” he told AFP.

“It’s just the way it is,” he explained.