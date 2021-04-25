IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharmas’ photo with baby Vamikas goes viral | Cricket News

It’s no secret as there are very few celebrity couples taller than Royal Challengers skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. The couple first became parents to daughter Vamika earlier this year and since then Kohli has been juggling the two roles of Team India and RCB skipper and father.

Being a father is a 24/7 job for Kohli and fans take notice quickly. Haryana Ranji Trophy First Class cricketer Sanjay Pahal posted a photo with Kohli and Anushka at the RCB Taj Lands End team hotel in Mumbai ahead of their IPL 2021 meeting against MS Dhonis Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. Pahal captioned the photo, A Fanboy Moment.

here is the photo

There was one thing in particular that caught social media attention in the photo: the burp cloth on Kohlis’ shoulder. Anushka and Virat, who married in 2017, welcomed a baby girl on January 11. They named the baby Vamika, and the now-viral photo easily sums up the couple’s life as new parents.

The reference to burping cloth stems from this post shared by new mom Anushka Sharma, almost a month after baby Vamika arrived. Turns out, Anushka Sharma has a new favorite thing that sums up her mother’s life: her favorite accessory right now – Burp fabric.

Kohli’s RCB will face the Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni in the 2021 IPL match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday April 25 in the afternoon game. After a quiet start to the season, Kohli slowly regained his rhythm and his unbeaten against RR was a true example of his masterclass. With 143 races in four matches, Kohli is his team’s second best scorer, behind Glenn Maxwell who is fifth in the Orange Cap race.

RCB has yet to lose a game this season and if the trend continues it will help them strengthen their position at the top of the table, while a win for CSK could help them overtake RCB and regain first place .