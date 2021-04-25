Native American Culture Fair presented practically this week

PORT ANGELES – “We are rising. We continue. We are healing. ”

This is the theme of the seventh annual Native American Culture Fair, which will be offered virtually at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“Without certainty about our future, we created this theme to increase, heal and continue,” said Jonathan Arakawa of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe.

“The Indian country continues to grow, to heal and to continue as we, once again, face another period of pandemic.”

“We lay bare the physical, intellectual and spiritual strength of our ancestors. The Indian country will overcome, as always, the struggles in our path and presented in this pandemic. ”

The Zoom link for the two first responders of the free show – Valérie Segrest at 10 a.m. and Reuben Martinez at 11 a.m. – is https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/84506470031 with a meeting ID of 845 0647 0031.

The Zoom link for Fred Campbell at 12:30 p.m. is https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/89616075652 with a meeting ID of 896 1607 5652.

Guest speakers will present the voices of youth and Native American history, languages ​​and traditions.

The youth will lead the program, which is a collaborative effort of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, Native American Programs at Port Angeles High School, Peninsula College’s First Nations Club, TESC Native Pathways Program, PC STEM Club and House of Learning, Longhouse.

Previous workshops included experiential activities where students visited specialized areas of the Peninsula College campus and learned about academic and professional programs.

The Cultural Fair began in 2015 to highlight the voices of young people and provide students with the opportunity to educate the college campus and the community about tribal history and language.

The students worked for five weeks before the fair on creating a Coast Salish button blanket, which was donated to the college and is on permanent display in the longhouse.

Here are the speakers:

• 10:00 am – Pick up, a registered member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, is the Director of the Native American Agriculture Fund at Native Food and Knowledge Systems.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in human nutrition and health sciences from Bastyr University and a master’s degree in environment and community.

Segrest has dedicated his work in the field of Native American nutrition to the efforts of the food sovereignty movement rooted in education, awareness and overcoming barriers to accessing traditional foods for tribal communities across North America. North.

She has co-authored several publications, including the “Feeding Seven Generations: A Salish Cookbook” and “Native Home Cooking: Menus Inspired by Ancestors” cookbooks.

Segrest aims to inspire and enlighten others about the importance of a nutrient-dense diet through a culturally appropriate and common sense approach to eating.

• 11h00 – Martinez, a recent graduate from Western Washington University, is currently employed by Renewable Northwest.

He is a Peninsula College alumnus, who spent his final year at WWU focusing primarily on renewable energy. He focused on this because he had worked with a mentor as part of a summer program in partnership with Northwest Indian College. This mentor wanted to start a micro-network with the Lummi and Nooksack tribes, and Martinez pledged to help him with this project.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID, the amount of participation I could contribute has been cut short,” Martinez said. “But that wasn’t the end of this renewable energy idea for me.”

He is a member of the Makah Tribe and was recently featured on the Peninsula College website in a blog that celebrated the important work of the elders.

“As indigenous peoples and communities, we are sovereign nations and we must dream big,” said Martinez. “While our ideas can come true in our lifetime, we don’t dream big enough.

“We have a lot to overcome, but dreaming is our greatest asset, and I think we can make it happen,” he said.

“For me, and my contribution, I want tribes across PNW to have the chance to understand what renewable energy can do for them, and I plan to help them. I’m only just beginning my journey down this road, but I think I’m on the right track. I hope if there are any members of the tribe interested in the work I do, please.

• 12:30 p.m. – Campbell – a data scientist, mountain climber and ice climber – will present a short talk focusing on his work as a statistician and mentor to students who were previously underserved in colleges and other institutions.

Campbell works for Microsoft and uses machine learning methods to explore important problems and solutions.

Its work centers on ensuring that the methods are ethical.

“It is not enough to produce precise models,” he said. “They also need to be private, fair, repeatable and transparent so that they don’t inadvertently harm people and everyone enjoys the benefits of these models.”

Campbell said that previously he had developed new methods of selecting structured variables and applied them to genomics, proteomics and neuroimaging problems.

He holds a BA in Mathematics and Computer Science from Stanford University, an MA in Statistics from Stanford University, an MA in Statistics from Rice University, and a PhD in Rice University statistics.

Valerie Segrest



