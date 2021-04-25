10 anime with Izumi Miyamura voice actor Kouki Uchiyama

A success in the winter 2021 seasonal anime line, Horimiya introduced loving couple Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura and the heartwarming cast of their friends and family. The anime centered around meeting Hori and Miyamura officially and, despite their outward appearances, learning about each other on a deeper level.

Fans of the show watched Miyamura, who was bullied throughout middle school and outcast in high school, blossom as a result of her loving relationship with Hori, eventually finding more self-confidence and making many new friends. Although the show ended after adapting the final scenes from the manga, those who enjoyed Miyamura’s voice actor Kouki Uchiyama might be interested in watching the dynamic roles he plays in other anime.

ten My Hero University: Tomura Shigaraki

Perhaps as a shock to the fans who enjoyed the kind Miyamura, Uchiyama’s role in the hugely popularMy Hero Academia sees him playing the role of the anime’s main antagonist. In a world where much of the population has developed “quirks,” a euphemism for superpowers, trained and fired heroes protect society from villains and catastrophes of all kinds.

The show follows Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, a boy born without oddity, and his struggles to control the incredible power he inherits from the legendary hero All Might. Shigaraki’s arc parallels Midoriya’s in many ways, especially in the event that he’s the protector of one of the world’s greatest crime lords, All For One. With a burning resentment for hero culture, Shigaraki brings together like-minded villains and sets out to destroy society in his current iteration.

9 Devilman Crybaby: Akira Fudo

In the visually stunning yet polarizing adaptation of NetflixDevilman crybaby, Uchiyama voices Akira Fudo, initially a shy and reserved high school student who becomes the anonymous Devilman when he combines with the powerful demon Amon. This event, like many others, is orchestrated by Fudo’s childhood friend Ryo Asuka.

Upon merging with Amon, Fudo’s physical appearance and temperament as a human are also altered; he becomes more athletic, sexual and aggressive, while retaining his protective and good-natured heart. While there are heartwarming moments and emotionally powerful scenes, the anime primarily explores a world sliding into demonic entropy by showcasing the greedy and destructive nature of humanity.

8 Destiny / Apocrypha: Amakusa Shirou “Kotomine” Tokisada

As the Nasuverse has many divergent paths and alternate timelines, the events that occur and even the names of the characters can be confusing. Destiny / Apocrypha is no exception; As the name suggests, Apocryphatakes place in an alternate timeline that features a great holy grail war, which is essentially a 7v7 battle between two teams of masters and their legendary minions rather than the traditional battle royale between individuals.

Amakusa Shirou, voiced by Uchiyama, is a ruler class servant who is supposed to oversee the Grail Wars impartially; however, he was summoned by nefarious means as a fighter, survived the war, and took physical form. In doing so, he was able to join the arbitrators of the Church often in the Grail War and abuse his position to manipulate the events of Apocrypha as the main antagonist.

7 Haikyuu !!: Kei Tsukishima

While Haikyuu !! is a sports anime that focuses on the Karasuno High men’s volleyball team, undoubtedly its driving force is the incredible growth and development its characters undergo which are then reflected on the court. Kei Tsukishima, Karasuno’s tallest and arguably most listless character, hides his passion for volleyball behind a dry, biting sarcasm that is perfectly delivered by Uchiyama’s voiceover.

Snid and antagonistic, Tsukishima is quick to tease his teammates or downplay his mistakes with self-deprecating comments. Underneath his humor and affected temper, however, hides an urge to play volleyball at a high level, and as the series progresses, Tsukishima practices for his team doing amazing blocks and applying his skills. intelligent intelligence to develop winning strategies.

6 Hunter x Hunter: Meruem, King of the Chimeric Ants

As an anime full of incredible powers, duplicitous strategies and breathtaking battles,Hunter x Hunter Chimera Ant arc stands out as a fan favorite. Born of the Chimera Ant Queen, Meruem wants to be a perfect being capable of unparalleled violence and capable of dominating the world for his colony. Due to his status as a king and the pampered treatment he receives, Meruem is callous and harbors feelings of superiority and entitlement towards all other beings.

It quickly becomes apparent that his abilities are on par with his own haughty view of himself, as his combat prowess is unmatched. However, while learning strategy while playing board games, the King meets his match in a blind girl named Komugi, who shows him the flaws in her worldview by continually beating him at the fictional game Gungi.

5 Jujutsu Kaisen: Inumaki Toge

The world of Jujutsu kaisen is engaged in an underground war against the spirits that attack and harass the living. Jujutsu Sorcerers, those trained to fight otherworldly evil, use Cursed Energy to enhance their physical abilities and to use supernatural abilities called Cursed Techniques. Toge Inumaki, a sophomore at Jujutsu High in Tokyo, is part of the supporting cast of the anime and possesses both an original means of communicating and unleashing powerful attacks: his voice and his tongue.

All of the words spoken by Inumaki are imbued with the Cursed Energy technique, known as Cursed Speech, which is why he is forced to speak only the names of foods when not in combat in the purpose of avoiding accidental damage. In combat, Inumaki can command less powerful spirits to “explode”; stronger cursed spirits won’t easily succumb to his powers, but he can still hurt or hamper his enemies.

4 Astra lost in space: Ulgar Zweig

Taking place in the near future in 2063, Astra lost in spacefollows a group of nine students who are moved thousands of light years by a mysterious orb of light. Since they were wearing space suits when transported, the group is able to temporarily survive in the vacuum of space; the group spots an abandoned spaceship and manages to board it, nicknamed it the Astra.

Like many of the characters voiced by Uchiyama, Ulgar Zweig is initially opposed to acts of compassion and / or generosity, believing that his impromptu team members should all be performing tasks on an individual level rather than helping each other. These feelings come from a childhood steeped in tragedy and abuse, but thanks to his time spent being co-dependent on other stranded students, Zweig begins to overcome his problems and lonely inclinations.

3 You and me: Yuta Asaba

As the main characters in the anime are five high school students,You and me is a slice of life that focuses on the ever-changing nature of friendship. Described by fans as an ode to ‘bromance,’ the tale follows a circle of friends as they adjust to new acquaintances and realize their youthful and carefree days are drawing to a close.

Yuta Asaba and her twin brother Yuki provide an element of family brotherhood to the group that serves as an interesting canvas for exploring themes of identity. Although stoic, Yuta’s personality is mature, as he deals with his friends with a big brother attitude that is informed by his position as an older twin.

2 Yuri !!! On the ice: Yuri “Yurio” Plisetsky

Contrary to Yuri !!! on Ice’s The gentle and conscious nature of the Japanese protagonist Yuri Katsuki, the Russian Yuri “Yurio” Plisetsky is his aggressive and precocious foil; Cranky and moody, Yurio’s indomitable and tempestuous personality is represented on the ice by his passionate and incredibly talented skating mechanically.

As Yuri’s tale sees him dragged along by his idol, Victor Nikiforov, as he strives to find confidence in his own abilities, Yurio works to refine and express his emotional truth through a skating mode. which incorporates ballet. Although not directly mentored by Victor, the choreography given to him allows him both to become his own skater and to become a multi-faceted character who can understand and express unconditional love.

1 Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn – Banagher Links

Engaging in political intrigue and galactic space battles, the various GundamThe series take place over much of the time in the Age of the Universal Century Calendar, while some even take place in alternate timelines.

Unicorn Gundam mobile suitstrongly focuses on the political landscape of the universe, as the eponymous unicorn Gundam serves as a key to releasing classified information that would threaten Federation dominance. Banagher Links, initially a student, becomes the pilot of Unicorn Gundam and ultimately plays a pivotal role in the story.

