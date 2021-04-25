Prachi Desai on being a foreigner in Bollywood: ‘It reflects in the way they treat you’





Bombay: If there is one Bollywood-related debate that has remained the same over the years, then it is obviously “the insider versus the outsider”. Several celebrities, journalists and others have repeatedly raised this issue and shared their experiences of facing discrimination. But despite all this, one cannot forget that there are people who were probably outsiders but who are today the main stars of the Indian film industry. One of those actors is Prachi Desai, who is undoubtedly a gem in Bollywood, thanks to his courage, hard work and determination. But what does she think of this subject of perpetual debate? Also Read – Prachi Desai on Couch Casting Experience Says ‘Direct Offers Made To Cast In Great Movie’ In an exclusive interview with india.com, Prachi shared her thoughts on being a foreigner in Bollywood. Speaking of the same, she said that this is something that cannot be denied and that this discrimination will always remain the same. “It has always been there. He’s still there and probably will be. It is a reality, you just have to accept it. There is no point in denying it, ”said Prachi. When asked if she had been through the same thing, Prachi nodded and said, “All the time, for sure. All the time. “She added that this discrimination is also reflected in the way people behave towards you.” Whether it’s the way you’re treated, whether it’s the way you’re spoken to. If you really want to. try a specific role and the comments you come across, they’re always there in your face. ”However, Prachi refrained from taking names and said she wanted to instill hope among people. Read also – “ Heights of nepotism ”, Internet users react after Shanaya Kapoor announces her first film with Dharma by Karan Johar Prachi started her acting career in television and rose to fame after her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasamh se in which she was the head facing Ram Kapoor. Prachi then left television and entered Bollywood in 2008 with Rock On. Since then, Prachi has worked in several blockbuster films including Azhar, Once upon a time in Mumbame and Bachchan bowl. Also Read – Shanaya Kapoor Announces Bollywood Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Films, Suhana Khan Sends Love During the interview, Prachi also explained whether she would ever consider returning to television and said, “Daily soap operas in India take your life. They take all your time. This is a deciding factor, which is why I said goodbye to TV a long time ago. It takes too long. Second, I have a feeling that unfortunately it’s not like in the West where you can be one of the biggest stars in the world by being a TV star. “She also expressed her take on the scripts of the daily soap operas in Hindi and added that” the roles on television especially for women, which we have, I think is very difficult to relate to. I think there is a need for content that is much better written. Latest version of Prachi, Silence … can you hear it? was released on Zee5 in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Mathur among other actors.







