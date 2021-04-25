Connect with us

Entertainment

Showcase Returns In May With Erie Times-News Special Sections

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Drumroll, please: May with Erie Times-News is going to be a big deal.

Let’s start at the end of the month: Showcase returns.

The entertainment and culture guide to every Thursday had been reliably published from October 1980 to March 2020. COVID-19 landed hard that month, of course, putting an unknowable timeline of the shows returning to the stage, films, performances, exhibitions and other events that are at the heart of Showcase’s mission. The result: Promoters, businesses, universities, restaurants, and bars have had little or nothing to advertise in the past year, so the ad revenue that makes Showcase possible has not been there. .

Matt Martin, editor of Erie Times-News and www.GoErie.com.

Each of us still has critical work to do this spring and summer: get vaccinated, keep a strategic distance where warranted, keep the mask makers busy. But as the weather warms, more people get vaccinated, businesses open and reopen, mitigation limits are relaxed or lifted, there is more to do, more demand. to know them and a renewed demand from businesses and community organizations in the market. their events and services in the Times-News print and digital products. Showcase will reappear at this intersection, offering must-have and must-have entertainment features, of course, but also a growing list of stories and columns that will change as the situation in our community changes. We’ll invite the community to not only start playing Showcase again, but be a part of it in a new way.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: