Showcase Returns In May With Erie Times-News Special Sections

Drumroll, please: May with Erie Times-News is going to be a big deal.

Let’s start at the end of the month: Showcase returns.

The entertainment and culture guide to every Thursday had been reliably published from October 1980 to March 2020. COVID-19 landed hard that month, of course, putting an unknowable timeline of the shows returning to the stage, films, performances, exhibitions and other events that are at the heart of Showcase’s mission. The result: Promoters, businesses, universities, restaurants, and bars have had little or nothing to advertise in the past year, so the ad revenue that makes Showcase possible has not been there. .

Each of us still has critical work to do this spring and summer: get vaccinated, keep a strategic distance where warranted, keep the mask makers busy. But as the weather warms, more people get vaccinated, businesses open and reopen, mitigation limits are relaxed or lifted, there is more to do, more demand. to know them and a renewed demand from businesses and community organizations in the market. their events and services in the Times-News print and digital products. Showcase will reappear at this intersection, offering must-have and must-have entertainment features, of course, but also a growing list of stories and columns that will change as the situation in our community changes. We’ll invite the community to not only start playing Showcase again, but be a part of it in a new way.

May 18 will deliver the primary. Our election coverage began over a week ago with profiles of all three Erie mayoral candidates, continues Sunday with interviews with Erie County executive candidates, and will run through other races and questions ahead. on polling day.

Still in reverse, May 15 and 16 will be a weekend for amusement park enthusiasts and golfers. On May 15, look for a guide to parks in several states, from Kennywood and Darien Lake to the East Coast. A day later, find a souvenir section commemorating the 125th anniversary of Waldameer Park & ​​Water World as well as the annual special section of the sports team’s golf guide.

Also sports, look for Erie SeaWolves’ season preview reports around their May 4 opener and home game opener on May 11.

May 9 isn’t just Mother’s Day, it’s when we’ll be releasing a special section marking the 100th anniversary of Presque Isle State Park, Northwestern Pennsylvania’s rich natural gem.

National Nurses Week begins on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Turn to The Times-News and GoErie.com on May 7 for stories and columns about the amazing nurses in our community, many of which were written by these nurses.

In early May, a major project will examine the concepts of minimum and living wages in Pennsylvania, where the debate over whether to raise the minimum wage, and by how much, urges everyone from workers to Sen. Dan Laughlin. , of Millcreek Township, R-49th Dist., and Governor Tom Wolf.

On May 2, find a guide to summer camps. It’s not specific to Erie County, but the stories and advice will be of interest to anyone trying to understand the area and make decisions for their families.

The last day of April, meanwhile, will end a daily item in the Times-News print edition: the obituary index that appears on page A2. To be clear, there is no change to the obituaries themselves; they can be viewed in section A from Monday to Saturday and every Sunday in section B.

And on that last Sunday in April, subscribers can search Lake Erie LifeStyle magazine and find all of its articles at www.goerie.com/lifestyle/lake-erie-lifestyle. Get immediate access to the magazine and all upcoming local journalism with a digital subscription at www.goerie.com.

We hope that these special sections and projects for the month of May will bring special pleasure to your spring and summer.

Matt Martin is the editor of the Erie Times-News and the Western Pennsylvania region of the USA Today Network. He can be reached at 814-870-1704 or by email. Follow him on twitter @etnmmartin.