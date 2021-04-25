Aftab Shivdasani reacts as Twitter user asks ‘where is everyone in Bollywood’: ‘Home, where they should be’

Actor Aftab Shivadasani responded to a Twitter user who wanted to know the whereabouts of Bollywood celebrities. Aftab had a clear cut answer for them.

The actor had recently gone to Mauritius for a vacation. He shares photos from the trip on Instagram, while he is currently in London.

On Sunday he shared a few more photos and wrote: “If you’re not grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more? – Roy T. Bennett.” A Twitter user commented: “Aftab, where is everyone in Bollywood in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.” Responding to him, Aftab wrote: “Home where we should all be”.

Recently, many movie stars have taken to tourist destinations as coronavirus cases in India have reached record numbers. They are criticized online and by other celebrities for not only taking the plane, but also posting photos and videos of their travels on social media.

Author Shobhaa De recently wrote a harsh review of celebrities on vacation. “It is the height of vulgarity to display these ridiculous pictures. Enjoy the Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these dark times. But do everyone a favor …

Aftab had tested positive for Covid-19 last year. Speaking to the Hindustan Times about this, the actor said: When it happens to others you read it or hear about it, but when you test positive your mind travels in all directions. It was a shock and a surprise and time to process. All my plans were on hold. I took hold of myself and changed my travel plans etc. Luckily I was on my own as my wife and daughter are in London so being at home isolated was easier. “

Aftab was last seen in Poison 2, released on Zee5.