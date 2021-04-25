Paul Raci on Sound of Metal, Supporting Acting Nomination and Living an “Improved” Life – Entertainment News, Firstpost “

“For me, Sound of Metal was very personal because I’ve had to deal with hearing loss my whole life,” says Paul Raci, who plays Riz Ahmed’s mentor Joe in Sound of Metal.

It is a calming presence in Sound of metal. As Joe, Paul Raci plays a mentor and guide who helps struggling metal band drummer Ruben (tried out dramatically by Riz Ahmed), decipher and come to terms with his increasing hearing loss. It helps her navigate through the complex emotions of denial and anger, bringing her to the point where healing can finally begin.

In various hues before, Raci has brought healing and meaning to many deaf people. Hollywood may have woken up late to Raci’s rich talent, but hers has been a life of service: both as a Vietnam veteran and as a tireless champion of inclusion. It’s no wonder, then, that Raci used all of his life experiences to put them in the role of Joe, for which he received BAFTA and Oscar nominations. A role that resonates with his own life and struggles. A role for which he has had experience from an early age.

Being a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), Raci has interpreted the world to his parents since he was a child. In an exclusive interview, he said, my father had been deaf since he was six months old, they think. He had no memory of hearing anything. However, my mother, when she lost her hearing at the age of five due to spinal meningitis, had already acquired language, had heard a lot of music, and could speak. So she always felt isolated from pop culture. And that’s probably the worst thing about deafness – isolation from what’s going on around you. My mom always felt connected to music in one way or another. So when I was a little boy in Chicago, learning Top 40 music, she was always fascinated by who was sexy at that time. When Elvis (Presley) came out, she wanted to know more about Elvis. When the Beatles came out, she bought me my first tickets to see them live. She bought me my first guitar, she paid for my first lessons. I always tried to interpret in sign language for her what the songs of the late 50s and early 60s were.

His musical journey may have started in childhood, but this Vietnam War veteran has been closely linked to it for decades. Today, he is the frontman of Hands of Doom: ASL Rock, a Black Sabbath tribute band. What sets Hands of Doom apart is that their performances also incorporate the Racis signature for the hearing impaired. While being an act of tribute for a legendary band might be one thing, performing metal for a deaf audience is a whole other ball game. So how does the process of translating words to signs work? All the more so since there is a risk that the messages will get lost in the translation.

That’s a great question! he said, adding: In fact, nothing is wasted. What happens is that it is improved. I take a song and translate it from English to American Sign Language. I go to another CODA, and I ask him for advice on translation. Then I go to another deaf person, and I receive their advice on translation. Between the two and my own interpretation, I find myself with what is happening on stage. “

“I’ll give you an example of how this works: there’s a song by Black Sabbath called ‘In the voidAnd it’s a rocket full of people leaving planet Earth to find another planet to live on because Earth is being destroyed by war and destruction.In Racis ASL’s translation for the deaf audience, he translates it as if it were a rocket filled with deaf people leaving Earth because it is insulating and oppressive. The song is then about a group of deaf people from Earth who want to find another planet just for deaf people. Or hearing people would only be allowed on this new planet if they used sign language. I had to add this about deaf people and their experience here because a lot of deaf people feel like they live in a foreign country even though they are from here; no one speaks their language and no one hears their signs, explains Raci.

Prior to Hands of Doom: ASL Rock, Raci was also linked with Beethovens Nightmare, a deaf rock band with band members who can’t hear. Raci describes his two-year stay with them as a very enriching and enjoyable learning experience. His skillful signing and ability to reach out to more hearing-impaired talent also led him to work with the Deaf West Theater. For both of them, he says, the experience was a lot of rehearsal and patience. The extra phase of interpreting and understanding the essence of meaning doubled the working time, but it made the work much more rewarding.

His acting functions aside, Racis’ life has been devoted to inclusive initiatives. How difficult has it been? It’s as hard as a hearing culture makes you feel. I mean, you’re bringing in an idea like the Deaf West Theater, which is a theater for the deaf with deaf actors. Hearing people don’t really jump with excitement to see a deaf show until they find out how rich it can be. You just have to keep doing what you think is the right thing to do, which at this particular point is to be inclusive. And then the rest of the world will catch up with you, says Raci.

The world, and Hollywood, is indeed catching up with the actor who has so far had to face small roles in television and cinema. When he finally gets the recognition he deserves, it’s for a role that rings close to home. His own struggles with tinnitus, coupled with his extensive work with deaf people, helped him move from Paul Raci to Joe in Sound of metal.

His first experience with tinnitus was on the aircraft carrier he served on in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. As a medic he did a lot of work on the flight deck where the jets were parked. Today, I am 73 years old. Every man I’ve served on this flight deck with has hearing loss. My tinnitus is in my right ear. At least a few times a week I have this squealing in my ear that I can’t do anything about but wait for it to stop. What made it worse for me was not just serving in Vietnam, but being involved in rock and roll bands. All the musicians I know who are in a heavy metal band suffer from tinnitus. It’s just a fact of life now. You need to protect your hearing.

For me, Sound of metal was very personal as I have had to deal with it (hearing loss) all my life. So do a lot of musicians.

The film was a personal journey for Raci, but the response, and the BAFTA and Oscar nominations that followed, exceeded all the humble actor’s expectations. He readily admits that life has changed quite drastically since the appointments, and he can’t wait for what lies ahead. Before Oscar / Bafta, I wasn’t offered a lot of background roles. Maybe a line on a TV show or a day at work in a movie. Now after the nominations I turn down roles I don’t want to do and have the hard work of trying to decide what my next meaty role will be in the next movie. No more one-liners for me! he said happily.

Showbiz may have limited Raci to one-liners, but his life and work is a testament to his compassion, courage, and creativity. The nominations only brought his work to a global stage.

Sound of Metal streams on Amazon Prime Video. The 2021 Oscars will premiere in India on April 26.