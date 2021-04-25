Entertainment
Anti-Asian Racism: Inside Hollywood, the History of Hidden Hate and Stereotypes
Hollywood has always been about entertainment, but racial stereotypes and a lack of diversity continue to plague the industry.
In the 1950s and 1960s revered A-Listers like Marlon Brando (The August Moon Tea Room) and Mickey Rooney (Breakfast at Tiffany’s) was playing Asian cartoons. The actors would alter their appearance with slanted eyes, male teeth, and broken English. The problematic stereotype was often used for a comedic effect or to reinforce how Asians were culturally alien to Western society.
When you grow up in a society where you don’t see yourself reflected on the screens, you don’t really think about it because you go, yeah, numbers, says Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who played Appa for five. seasons on Convenience of Kims.
What you’ve learned in a subliminal way is that your stories don’t matter.
Decades later, more Asian actors would have a chance to share the screen but still struggle to break free from the problematic tropes of society.
Long Duk Dong from the 1984 movie Sixteen candlesis a prime example. The character was an exchange student with an exaggerated Asian accent, who regularly entered a scene with the sound of a gong.
‘Mortal Kombat’ star Ludi Lin reflects on role and diversity in Hollywood
More modern examples of Asian stereotypes can be found in films like Austin powers and cartoons like Family guy. They appear harmless from the outside, but the hidden hatred can cause serious damage.
The media are so powerful in a way that they really shape a society. For a generation you’ve had people who were raised to believe that Asians were each other, that it was okay to laugh at them, or that they were often weird or funny, Lee says.
It made it socially acceptable to laugh at a whole race or a whole group of people.
Lee started acting in the 1990s and he admits that roles were often scarce. Non-white actors were often categorized into supporting roles or supporting characters.
Steps towards progress and a significant Asian representation as The Joy of Luck Club in 1993 were short lived. Despite its critical and commercial success, it took 25 years for Hollywood to release another film with a predominantly Asian-American cast. This movie was Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 and it grossed US $ 238 million worldwide.
On the small screen, shows like Convenience of Kims and Fresh off the boatwere embraced for being shameless Asians.
In my lifetime, to be honest, I never thought I would be playing the lead role in a TV series. I resigned myself to simply playing character or supporting roles, says Lee, who played Appa in the original play before relaunching the role on screen in 2016.
Convenience of Kims was a dream come true. If you can portray a family in a normal way in a positive way that has power, it has an impact.
To the Asian community, it felt like a cultural reset. We were seen, heard and recognized as three-dimensional human beings.
The pandemic has put this celebration on hold.
Harmful and frightening rhetoric about the origins of COVID-19 has been directed at the Asian community, leading to physical acts of anti-Asian hatred.
It’s heartbreaking, shocking, ”says Lee. “It’s devastating. It makes you wonder why? You shouldn’t have to say, “Do not perpetuate acts of violence against Asians.” I’m afraid for my parents. I am afraid for my children. What will happen to them? Basically what is shown is that his season is open.
Rising Canadian star Ludi Lin took to the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery at the end of March in a rally to speak out against anti-Asian hatred. He spoke of the contributions that the Asian community has made to society as immigrants, but which are being silenced.
We have to keep talking, nonstop. We must speak tirelessly and act accordingly, says the Mortal combat Star.
Lin and Lee continue to use their voice and platform as actors to shatter stereotypes that fuel hidden hatred. And mainstream pop culture continues to correct itself and distance itself from old Hollywood tropes.
Movies like Threatening featuring The walking dead Oscar-winning star Steven Yeun became the first Asian American to be named Best Actor. Marvel is also releasing its first superhero film directed by an Asian character, Shang-Chi, played by Canadas Simu Liu.
It’s very nice to see such a range of different things succeeding, being seen, represented, Lin said. I think it’s an antidote to stereotypes.
It is a sentiment echoed by Lee.
I think what we were all looking for are real, measurable successes so that we can prepare our community for success. Growing as an industry, growing as a society, growing as a culture so that all the stories are told and everyone has a place at the table.
