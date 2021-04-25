Is it safe to go to Disneyland? Medical experts intervene.





Of all the activities that it was or was not safe to do in the past year, few have been the subject of more heated debate than going to a theme park. In one camp, people claimed that the safety protocols implemented by places like Walt Disney World make it seem like they are going to theme parks. “Safer than the grocery store.” On the other side, people have closed their doors at homes, many of whom won’t even risk going out to the grocery store, call these Disney attendees irresponsible and say that by traveling and being in crowded places they are perpetuating and exacerbate. the spread of COVID-19.

While Florida allowed theme parks to reopen after just three months last year, the state of California has made it clear its position on the “should they” or “should they not” debate keep Disneyland and other major theme parks in the state closed for more than a year. But now that Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Parks have reopened and Disneyland is set to open on April 30, the question resurfaces: is it really safe to go to a theme park?

“Given social distancing and especially mask mandates, people will generally be safe,” said Dr Peter Chin-Hong, professor in the Division of Infectious Disease Health at UCSF. “The burden of COVID-19 in the state is currently very low, so the chances of transmission events occurring are low.” He added that frequent testing of cast members is important for their protection, but some of the additional measures Disneyland implements are not as important. “Temperature controls and improved cleaning are good,” he said, “but less important from a disease transmission standpoint.” Dr Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine and associate head of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF, agrees. “I think the social distancing and mask warrant protocols that Disneyland has in place will definitely keep people safe inside the park,” she said. Gandhi pointed to the first-dose vaccination rate of 53% of Californians as another safety marker, saying that while some of the safety protocols implemented by the park are important, others are not. “Excessive temperature screens and cleaning protocols are probably not necessary,” she said. “COVID-19 can be asymptomatic and surfaces do not spread COVID-19, but these [protocols] are often set up. “ Disneyland’s new safety protocols include mandatory masks and social distancing, as well as the installation of stand-alone handwashing stations and thousands of plexiglass dividers throughout the property, passing many food service outlets to contactless control and implementation of virtual queue systems for rides.

However, a Daily Beast investigation indicated that Walt Disney World may be covering up infections among its cast members. “Four sources familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast that Disney has kept the total number of positive cases in the district a secret, alerting unions only to positive test results from their members – often days after the fact, risking harm. being more exposed – and leaving workers to guess for themselves why their colleagues have been missing for days in a row ”, Tarpley Hitt wrote in September 2020. However, this was at a time when there were no vaccines available, and Florida positivity rate was 4.46%. Currently, California positivity rate is 1.5%. Gandhi and Chin-Hong that the state’s high vaccination rate, coupled with our declining infection rates, are good indicators of potential safety, but Chin-Hong thinks these are two good reasons to limit attendance. to residents of California, even though the state has done so. Greenlit guests out of state at theme parks. SeaWorld in San Diego has already let non-Californians through the doors. “It’s an attempt to mitigate risk, so the answer is yes,” Chin-Hong said. “We have just learned that the world has had an all-time high in terms of weekly COVID cases”, but there are many places where the infection rate is lower than it is currently . “Someone from Taiwan, Hawaii, or New Zealand will likely be at the same or reduced risk as someone from California,” he said. “It’s just easier to contain the risk.” Gandhi said she did not believe the restriction was necessary. “Although we have a high rate of first dose vaccination as above, the country is also getting vaccinated quickly and is at a 41% of the first dose rate to date“She explained.” Travel is safe for vaccinated adults and unvaccinated children, and this may help allow attendance for visitors from the United States at this time. “ Currently, Disneyland has availability for both parks almost daily in May. As of April 23, the only sold-out full day for the parks first month is Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. The company hasn’t announced an update to its state-only policy. One potential problem Chin-Hong sees is being inside confined spaces inside parks. “Any potentially poorly ventilated indoor environment could be problematic,” he said. “Indoor roller coasters with lots of screaming like Space Mountain will be riskier than an outdoor ride, but good ventilation, not rotating your head in the path of someone’s scream, and wearing a mask might alleviate these. risks. “ Most of the riskier situations, added Chin-Hong, have been put on hold, such as dating and character parades. Still, he says, he prefers to wait to come back. “I would probably wait until my kids hug Mickey and enjoy the nighttime parades,” he said, “but I won’t put it out of the question given the safety procedures in place, having already received my two vaccines and given the low levels of COVID in SoCal – and in CA in general. “ Gandhi, however, has already made up his mind. “I plan to go with my 11 and 13 year old sons this summer,” she said.





