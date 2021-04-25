Has Hollywood held Ellen DeGeneres accountable?

IIt’s been almost exactly a year since Ellen DeGeneres’ toxic workplace issues started, but you wouldn’t know from her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance this week.

On Tuesday, the daytime star and her host played games and discussed DeGeneres ‘reluctance to potty and his wife Portia de Ross’ recent appendix surgery. The appearance also gave DeGeneres a chance to plug in two projects, both of which debut this week: the HBO Max contest series. Ellens Next Great Designer and the documentary film Discovery + In danger.

Kimmel did not ask DeGeneres about his former employees claiming they had experienced racism and bullying while working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Instead, the two played a game in which they tried to remember the tracks they each performed in their careers. (Music videos were also involved, including one in which DeGeneres and guest Heidi Klum threw meatballs into the audience for some forgotten reason.)

The public clearly appreciated the DeGeneres brand as the cutest star in Hollywood; just look at its ratings, which have fallen far more than any of its competitors. At the same time, she largely avoided bringing up the controversy surrounding her daytime schedule outside of a note of apology to staff and one mea culpa on staid air, in which it avoided dealing in detail with specific allegations. As DeGeneres returns to business as usual, it seems unlikely that she A-list peersmany of them stood up to defend her when the allegations first came to light, will go to great lengths to hold her accountable.

Perhaps the cracks in the DeGeneres brand had already started showing in December 2019, when she accused Dakota Johnson of not inviting her to her birthday party to receive a response that was okay. instantly viral: Actually no. That’s not the truth, Ellen …

But the real problem started last April, when Variety reported that the crew members on The Ellen DeGeneres Show were furious at the poor communication from top producers regarding their working hours and wages at the start of the pandemic, and the show’s decision to hire a non-union company to help DeGeneres film her show from home. (A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television said Variety that crew members had been regularly paid during the pandemic, albeit at reduced hours, and acknowledged that communication could have been better, but cited complications from the chaos caused by COVID-19.)

It didn’t help that weeks earlier a viral Twitter thread had amassed several unverified accounts this seemed to corroborate the long-standing rumor that the cutest star of the day was anything but. Among the allegations was the claim that staff on the DeGeneres show were instructed not to speak to her, that they attempted to fire a waitress for a chipped fingernail, and that behind closed doors the hangar expressed contempt for his audience; previously, Ellen Writer Karen Kilgariff had explained how DeGeneres fired her when she refused to cross a picket line during the 2008 writers’ strike, and had not spoken to her since.

This claim resurfaced months later, when former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show describes alleged behind-the-scenes shows of racism and bullying to BuzzFeed. A former black employee claimed that a top producer once joked about mistaking her for a coworker who also wore her hair in braids. (At a party, she added, one of the show’s lead writers told her: I’m sorry, I only know the names of the white people who work here.) Another employee described his return to work after a month off after having checked his mental health. establishment after a suicide attempt, only to find that their position was eliminated.

Most BuzzFeeds sources blamed producers and managers for the toxic work environment. But another former staff member argued, though [DeGeneres] wants to have her own show and have her name on the title of the show, she needs to be more involved to see what happens.

I think the executive producers surround her and tell her that everything is fine, everyone is happy, and she believes it, they added. But it is his responsibility to go beyond that.

In a follow-up article published in late July, former employees alleged that top producers had engaged in rampant harassment and sexual misconduct. They also responded to an apology memo DeGeneres sent to the show’s staff, in which she wrote: As we’ve grown exponentially, I haven’t been able to stay on top of everything and I relied on others to do their jobs like they knew I wanted them to do. Obviously, some did not. Now that will change and I am committed to making sure that does not happen again.

She knows … She knows the shit goes on, but she doesn’t want to hear it either.

A former employee told BuzzFeed, For someone who is so involved with the show and the creative aspect, and having been in those meetings with her, it is very difficult for me to understand the fact that she does not hear the same whispers … Unless she is really right in this bubble.

She knows it, another source said. She knows the shit goes on, but she doesn’t want to hear it either.

After an internal investigation, Warner Bros. fired producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman in August.

We have identified several personnel changes, as well as appropriate actions to address the issues that have been raised, and we are taking the first steps to implement them, said a representative from Warner Bros. Variety. Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident that this action plan will lead us on the right track for the show.

DeGeneres issued a public apology when his show returned to air in September, but the address kept things surprisingly vague.

As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic workplace at our salon and then there was an investigation. I’ve learned that things have happened here that should never have happened, DeGeneres told his audience. I take this very seriously and want to say that I am very sorry for those affected. I know I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I’ve realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.

Being known as the nice lady is a tricky position to occupy, DeGeneres added. So let me give you some advice there if anyone is thinking about changing their title or giving you a nickname, don’t go with the nice lady. Do not do that.

As my colleague Kevin Fallon pointed out at the time, the celebrity apology cycle is somewhat of a paradox, and it’s hard to imagine a statement DeGeneres could have made that would have satisfied everyone. That said, the one she gave purposely avoided engaging in the actual material allegations, so it’s hard to measure how involved DeGeneres herself was in making sure her program cleans up her act.

This is more than anything that makes DeGeneres’ undisputed return to the limelight so frustrating. It’s not about canceling Ellen. (Canceling the crop isn’t a real thing.) It’s about acknowledging the genuinely disturbing complaints of a significant number of former employees who all worked on a show that bore his name and asked him to respond to them.

The love that DeGeneres has garnered among fans over the years has been hard earned; whatever one might think of her now, the decision she made in the late 90s to come out publicly when she was doing could, and in fact almost, cost her career, should not be diminished. . But in recent years, DeGeneres has also, on several occasions, chosen to align with power over compassion. Among the celebrities who spoke up for him last year was Kevin Hart, whose reputation that DeGeneres helped to whitewash after his old homophobic tweets resurfaced. And let’s not forget the moment in 2019 when DeGeneres and George W. Bush who opposed same-sex marriage and left thousands of New Orleans residents without sufficient food and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, without talk about the war in Iraq. laughed at it at a football game together.

Both examples seemed to reinforce the idea that the kindness of DeGeneres is reserved for certain types of people, namely those who are elitist and powerful like her. Watching her return to the air now, relatively unscathed despite never approaching the allegations or its victims seriously, reinforces the idea that in the entertainment industry, the powerful are the only ones whose experiences matter.

DeGeneres’ release is unlikely to slow down anytime soon. Ellens Next Great Designer was one of four series announced in a 2019 pact between DeGeneres and HBO Max. The furniture design series, similar to its old HGTV program Ellens Design Challenge, received a direct order with a dating show First meeting at the hotel and the animated series for children Little Ellen. The fourth project, docuseries Find Einstein, was in development at time of announcement.

Discovery + also appears to be in the DeGeneres business for the long haul; the platform announced a multi-year agreement with her in March. In dangerwhich DeGeneres has narrated and produced by management is the first in a list of natural history-focused specials, series and documentaries she will develop with Discovery.

It seems inevitable that DeGeneres will end up promoting these companies in some way or another when they premiere. Hopefully someone finds the time to ask her about some of the biggest entertainment news of 2020 like she does.