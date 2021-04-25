Annu Kapoor urges celebrities not to post holiday photos ‘as most of the world suffers from a pandemic’

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has slammed celebrities for posting photos from their vacation, even as the society around us continues to suffer due to the sudden increase in coronavirus cases.

He tweeted: “I humbly call on the rich and famous from all walks of life and the media not to post their photos on vacation in exotic places when most of the world is suffering from a pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why should you curse the oppressed by making them jealous)? “

I humbly call on the rich and famous from all walks of life and the media not to post their photos of vacationing in exotic locations when most of the world is suffering from a pandemic.

? – ANNU KAPOOR (annukapoor_) April 23, 2021

Many internet users agreed with him. “Just on Annu. When all of humanity is in pain, displaying their privileges is certainly in bad taste. Now is the time to act together. Jai Bharat,” one wrote. Another commented: “Exactly … sir. Empathy is needed. Support is needed. Motivation is needed. That too will pass.”

Stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, among others, are on vacation abroad. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, son Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh also took a trip to the Maldives recently. Many of them also shared photos on their social media accounts.

Recently, Shobhaa De and Shruti Haasan also slammed celebrities for enjoying vacations in exotic places while the common man is suffering.

Also Read: Abhishek Responds To Twitter User By Telling Him To ‘Do More Than Send Virtual Hugs’

Earlier today, Aftab Shivdasani addressed similar criticisms when a Twitter user replied to his vacation photos from Mauritius. On Sunday, Aftab had shared a few more photos and wrote, “If you’re not grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more? – Roy T Bennett.” A Twitter user asked: “Aftab, where is everyone in Bollywood in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.” Aftab was quick to respond: “Home, where we should all be”.