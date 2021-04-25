Entertainment
Annu Kapoor urges celebrities not to post holiday photos ‘as most of the world suffers from a pandemic’
- On Sunday, Annu Kapoor joined many netizens who criticized Bollywood celebrities for visiting foreign places and spending vacations while people around them are suffering from the pandemic.
UPDATE APR 25, 2021 at 6:38 p.m. IST
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has slammed celebrities for posting photos from their vacation, even as the society around us continues to suffer due to the sudden increase in coronavirus cases.
He tweeted: “I humbly call on the rich and famous from all walks of life and the media not to post their photos on vacation in exotic places when most of the world is suffering from a pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why should you curse the oppressed by making them jealous)? “
Many internet users agreed with him. “Just on Annu. When all of humanity is in pain, displaying their privileges is certainly in bad taste. Now is the time to act together. Jai Bharat,” one wrote. Another commented: “Exactly … sir. Empathy is needed. Support is needed. Motivation is needed. That too will pass.”
Stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, among others, are on vacation abroad. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, son Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh also took a trip to the Maldives recently. Many of them also shared photos on their social media accounts.
Recently, Shobhaa De and Shruti Haasan also slammed celebrities for enjoying vacations in exotic places while the common man is suffering.
Also Read: Abhishek Responds To Twitter User By Telling Him To ‘Do More Than Send Virtual Hugs’
Earlier today, Aftab Shivdasani addressed similar criticisms when a Twitter user replied to his vacation photos from Mauritius. On Sunday, Aftab had shared a few more photos and wrote, “If you’re not grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more? – Roy T Bennett.” A Twitter user asked: “Aftab, where is everyone in Bollywood in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.” Aftab was quick to respond: “Home, where we should all be”.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]