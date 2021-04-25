Entertainment
16 Cringe-worthy Hollywood Sex Scenes That Made Us Extremely Embarrassing
While the opportunity to have sex with Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, or Leonardo DiCaprio could make us jump on the next flight to Hollywood in a flash, it’s extremely disturbing that not all movies involving sex are the sunshine. and rainbows.
From weird expressions to breaking the bed, we’ve rounded up the most grumpy scenes from Hollywood movies.
1. Guardians
Adapted from Alan Moores’ 1986 DC Comics series of the same title, this film features a horrific moment of sex that is so deaf that you wonder if a teenager wrote the script.
2. The bedroom
From elongated shots of the naked body to the weird blowjob face, this movie has several gruesome sex scenes. One of these bizarre scenes is filmed through the transparent veil suspended above the bed and the camera continues to sweep as they make love on a bed surrounded by candles and full of rose petals.
3. Avatar
There is no doubt that this film was truly a masterpiece and featured several beautiful scenes. However, the sex scene between Jack and Neytiri was not part of it. As they crisscrossed their braids, the scene was just spooky.
4. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, part 1
While there were plenty of squeaky-worthy sex scenes in the movie, the honeymoon bed break deserves special attention. Fans have been anticipating this scorching moment forever and when they finally decide to do the deed, Edward broke the bed. Sure, that’s a metaphor, but you’re not actually breaking the creepy bed.
5. Splice
This sci-fi drama revolves around a scientist who secretly created a sub-human creature, Dren, who becomes his daughter. Nonetheless, a few months later he hits his creepy scientist daughter and everything becomes petrifying.
6. Fifty shades released
Well known for bringing BDSM to the movie industry, this franchise had a number of terribly boring sex scenes. However, the ice cream sex scene takes the cake. With everything being too hot and runny, the scene was nothing but disgusting.
7. Black mirror
What could be worse than having sex with a pig? In the pilot episode of this show, the Prime Minister had sex with a creepy pig to save his family and the fate of the Princess Royal. We’re not going to lie, that was pretty disgusting.
8. The big one
It’s no surprise that this scene failed to make hearts beat faster. As the main couple consummate their marriage, the man shows no interest in pleasing his wife and continues to talk to an associate while they are having sex. Hmm.
9. Star Charts
One of the scariest scenes in the movie is a super stressful sex scene between Julianne Moore and Robert Pattinson that takes place in the car on the road. Wait, it gets even worse when she leaves the car and wipes his cum off his leg with her sling. Chills.
10. Damage
Well, you should NOT be having sex with your son’s fiancé. Even if you are, you shouldn’t look like a hungry bear. The background score makes the scene stranger.
11. Showgirls
Do you remember the pool scene between Elizabeth Berkley and Kyle MacLachlan in that movie? She probably looks like a hooked fish.
12. Take lives
This awkward sex scene between Angelina Jolie and Ethan Hawke just gave us chills.
13. Bad teacher
The sex scene between Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz in this movie was super uncomfortable to watch.
14. 300 Rise Of An Empire
The awkward sex scene between Themistocles and Artemisia looked like nothing but a strange battle. So growling.
15. The brilliant
Remember when Shelley Duvall was running through the Overlook Hotel with a kitchen knife and saw a man in a suit getting fucked by a person in a bear costume? It was an embarrassed glance before she ran away.
16. Requiem for a dream
With Jennifer Connellys sweaty and sore face, the film’s climactic scenes are painfully uncomfortable to watch. We’re not even kidding.
How many of these have you watched?
