“ Ranbir Kapoor finally on Netflix? : Fans are curious after actor says ‘see you soon’ in new video, watch

Ranbir Kapoor has left fans guessing with his latest video. The actor recently collaborated with Netflix India on a promotional video, but fans are wondering if there is more. The online streaming platform giant had shared a motion poster on Saturday, teasing that it had something to say.

On Sunday, they posted a video of the actor talking about the different genres of entertainment available under the platform’s umbrella. “Netflix has action, comedy, drama, romance, cartoons, which means there is fun for everyone in the family.” While waiting for his message, he noticed that the manager and the team were busy watching cricket matches, cheering on their favorite teams. The actor has decided to postpone the announcement until the end of the cricket season. “See you soon … after cricket,” he said.

The video was shared with the title “See you soon” on YouTube. The tease left fans begging for more information. Several fans have asked if the actor will make his digital debut soon. “Thanks for telling us this was a show that threw it, thanks for telling us it’s real,” one fan wrote. “Is it ‘soon’ tomorrow ??” added another. “Ranbir ke liye toh IPL bhi kurbaan hai (I will sacrifice IPL for Ranbir),” one fan wrote. “Omg, all I need is to run into a good TV series,” said one fan.

“Ok you got my attention, now please get him on a Netflix original show,” asked another fan. “Ranbir finally on Netflix? Netflix acquires actors faster than Zuckerberg acquires Instagram and Whatsapp,” another joked.

Ranbir was last seen in Sanju, released in 2018. Ranbir has been busy with his big screen projects for the past few years. The actor shot his long-delayed science fiction film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. It was due out last year, but has been further delayed due to the pandemic. Ranbir also has Shamshera in the pipeline, due for release this year, a movie starring Luv Ranjan and another starring Sandeep Reddy Vanga.