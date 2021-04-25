Contrasting struggles for recognition in Hollywood

The recent Netflix series Hollywood create a Imaginary 1948 ceremony in which famous Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong wins an Oscar. In fact, an Oscar has eluded Wong during his four-decade film career.

Wong, born in Los Angeles in 1903, was famous passed for the lead role of O-lan in the classic 1937 hit, The good land. Instead of, Austrian-born white actress Luise Rainer was thrown and for his work, won his second Oscar for best actress. Hollywoods Motion Picture Production Code (informally known as Hays Code) explicitly prohibits the representation of intimacy on screen between people of different races. Wong would have been heartbroken by the decision.



(Carl Van Vechten / Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons)



The desire to posthumously grant recognition to Wong as seen in the series Hollywood should also alert the public to the significant contributions of other actors of Asian descent who have appeared in The good land. One of those actors was Soo Yong. Yong had campaigned for the lead role but it was also ignored. Yong eventually accepted two supporting roles in the film, one of the most influential Hollywood films on China.

Yongs’ trip to Hollywood and how her career has contrasted Wongs reveals a lot about Hollywood’s racist casting decisions and the racial barriers faced by Chinese-American actresses. Yongs’ career also reflects the dynamic and changing development of Twentieth-century Sino-American relations: Compared to Wong, Yongs’ calculated path to a respectable woman reveals a lot about how American Hollywoods and Chinese popular culture wanted to portray Chinese women.

Alternative to familiar stereotypes

Yongs profile aligned with the concept of New chinese woman promoted by the Chinese nationalist government which emphasizes education, chastity and patriotism.

Yong has strived to present a dignified and educated Chinese femininity on screen and on stage, an alternative to the familiar Binary stereotypes of enslaved Chinese doll and vicious dragon lady. She presented an aristocratic and intellectual style of sophistication and glamor, devoid of over-sexualization.

Hollywood filmmakers were fascinated by his talents and assured by the favorable Chinese attitudes towards him, as China was an important market.



(Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)



Chinese intellectual circle

Born in Hawaii to Chinese immigrant parents around 1903, Yong was orphaned as a child, and was largely raised by her sister, Harriet, who was later a force in Hawaiian politics.

After graduating from the University of Hawaii, Yong ventured to the continental United States in 1926 to earn his masters at Teachers College, Columbia University. She was one of 50 women of Chinese descent in American colleges at that time, and one of the very few in graduate programs, who became recognizable figures in China’s intellectual life.

Yong was a graded student educator John Dewey. She grew up close to other students who also studied with him, including Zhang Pengchun, distinguished playwright and professor at Nankai University, and Chih Meng, future director of the China Institute At New York.

Yong became involved in the modern trans-Pacific drama movement initiated by Pengchun and Meng. After starring in plays written by Zhang, she began an acting career with small roles in Broadway productions.



(Yunxiang Gao) , Author provided



Yong on Broadway and Hollywood

Yongs’ big break came in 1930 when she was hired to perform the performances of Mei Lanfang, the famous Chinese theatrical personality, sponsored by Chinese Institute.

Yong enrolled in a doctoral program at the University of Southern California between 1933 and 1936. She stated that her ambition was to be a great actress with a doctorate. In the public eye, her desire for higher education helped distinguish her from Chinese immigrants. It has also positioned her as the equal of Chinese and American elite intellectuals.



(Yunxiang Gao)



Hollywood casting agents chose Soo Yong for visible roles in films produced by major studios, featuring Hollywood icons like Clark gable, Greta Garbo, There is a west, Gary Cooper, John wayne and Marlon Brando.

Despite his generally limited screen time, Yong frequently occupied the top 10 spots on the billing list of names at the bottom of an official poster that demonstrated his respectability, popularity, and great negotiating skills. She worked up to the highest level of Hollywood fame allowed for a non-white actress.

New chinese woman



(Library of Congress)



The very influential 1943 visit to the United States by Madame Chiang Kai-shek, First Lady of the Republic of China, educated in the United States, dominated the contentious process of portraying Chinese femininity.

Yong embodied Madame Chiang’s brand of glamor, defined by jewelry, haute couture, perfect English, advanced education, sophistication and a happy marriage. In 1939, The Chinese summary, the leading English-language Chinese publication in the United States, said Yong was from the Madame Chiang Women’s School.

In 1941, Yong married CK Huang (), a businessman who lived in Winter Park, Florida, after changes in immigration law allowed him to marry a Chinese citizen without losing his US citizenship. .

Along with Huang, Yong ran the Jade Lantern, a successful Chinese novelty store. Customers shopped there for a lifestyle associated with its glamor and were served by the star they recognized.

White hollywood banged

White Hollywood was struck by Yong. She developed an educated middle-class personality that contrasted with the way Hollywood chose Wong. Unlike Wong, who often had to flaunt bare skin and play sexualized roles, Yong was always fully clothed and displayed sophisticated glamor in her roles. And unlike Wong, Yong has never played roles involving physical abuse or death.





Read more: The myth of the model minority hides the racist and gender-based violence suffered by Asian women





Personality of the movie Wongs, created for her by racist Hollywood casting decisions, angered the Chinese nationalist government. Yongs’ screen roles featured a Orientalism which allowed ethnic dignity and did not offend its Chinese-American public or its nationalist friends in China.

The Huangs visited China in 1948, recording two rare Cantonese operas there (released on Folkways Records in 1960 and 1962). The Huangs lived in Winter Park until 1961 when they returned to Hawaii. That year they received the Rollins College Honorary Decoration for their community contributions.

After a series of small roles in Hollywood classics of the 1950s including Sayonara, Yong made a cameo appearance in the 1961 film Flower drum song, a Hollywood milestone with a largely Asian distribution. Yong got small parts in four episodes of Hawaii Five-O between 1971 and 1978, in which her husband also appeared. She also appeared in two episodes on Magnum PI in 1981, when she was 78 years old.

Huang died in 1980; Yong passed away in 1984. The Couples Field established scholarship funds at the University of Hawaii and Rollins College.

Yong rejected Western racist attitudes that associated being Chinese with ignorance and bondage and instead showed a cosmopolitan Chinese woman at her best.