The legacy of DMX remembered at the Brooklyn Memorial

On Saturday April 24, DMX took its final tour in the streets of New York. Flanked by thousands of motorcycles, his blood red coffin sat on top of a monster truck with the words “Long Live DMX” on the side as he walked from his hometown of Yonkers to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of the late rapper who died on April 9 at this age of 50. It was a legendary send-off for an artist who poured his soul – with all its strife, traumatic pain and fierce love – into his music, forever bonding with the millions of people around the world who have it. listen.

As the motorcade arrived at Barclays, the motorcyclists, many of whom wore leather vests bearing the Ruff Ryders logo, blew up wheels and burned their tires on the street, sending a thick haze of smoke into the air over- above the intersection on Flatbush and Atlantic. As fans danced and sang to enduring DMX hits such as’ Rough Ryders’ Anthem ‘and’ Party Up (Up In Here) ‘, enterprising vendors sold commemorative t-shirts and members of the Nation of Islam handed out gifts. newspapers with a portrait of the rapper’s face on the cover. On the big screen outside Barclays, a picture of DMX with angel wings appeared alongside a line from his 1999 song “Fame”: “We Each Have a Star, All We Have. to do is find it / Once you see it will be blinded.

Getty Images

Despite all the rowdy exuberance of the outside scene, the memorial service struck a more introspective tone, an appropriate change of pace for a rapper who could go from macho aggression to heartfelt spirituality in a bar affair. The service opened with a video of DMX riding a roller coaster with one of her daughters and, as the ride takes off, comforting her with a hoarse cry, “Daddy’s here.”

Her 15 children featured prominently in the memorial, honoring the man the world knew as DMX, but whom they knew as “Daddy.” Taking the stage alongside all of his siblings, DMX eldest Xavier Simmons recalled a father who followed his warnings with loving hugs. Her daughter struck a touching tribute, her refrain followed with the cadence of ‘Slippin’, the dark and uplifting anthem of DMX in 1998. “I’m growing up, I’m learning to hold my head up / My dad still holds my head hand then I have to get up, ”she knocked.

The healing gospel of Christianity that DMX woven into their recorded music and live performances shaped much of the 90-minute ceremony. Between testimonies from family and friends, Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir performed interpretations of Soul II Soul’s “Back To Life”, Whitney Houston’s “Jesus Loves Me” and “You bring the sunshine” by Clark sisters. On stage, dressed in hooded robes, the choir moved in unison and took turns singing behind the DMX casket, which remained in the spotlight for the duration of the service.

The stage itself, a pyramid-shaped structure with an inverted pyramid floating above it, resembled the abstract montages West used in his own concerts. At one point, images of DMX delivering a prayer during Kanye West’s performance at Coachella 2019 was projected onto the stage. During another break in speeches and songs, a slow-motion DMX video crossed the stage as “Prayer,” from It’s dark and hell is hot, played over the speakers, his gritty voice rising, falling and echoing around the sparsely populated arena.

Some of the DMX peers remembered their friend, before he took the industry by storm with consecutive No.1 albums in 1998, as a rapper with the world at your fingertips. Dressed in camouflage military fatigues and Timberland boots, Nas recounted a moment with DMX outside Manhattan’s legendary hip-hop venue, the Tunnel, as the two shot Hype Williams. Belly. “He looked at me with tears in his eyes,” Nas said, “because he knew about the journey he was about to embark on.”

Styles P – who took to the stage with the rest of Ruff Ryders, the collective and label that helped guide DMX to superstar in the late ’90s and early 2000s – told a story about prison with his compatriot Yonkers before the fame. “He came up to me and said, ‘Are you ready, dog? Are your rhymes ready? He remembered. “Then we went to a part of the prison that I had never seen before. X had set up a band, drummers, everything. 20 MC, he ate them all. It was DMX, the legend.

Rapper Lox also noticed how much DMX went through to bring his music to the world. “He was in pain the whole way, every time you saw him he was in pain,” he said. “But it was built for love, and he just poured it out.”

Ruff Ryders’ crew members were visibly stifled when they spoke about the profound impact of DMX and the legacy it leaves behind. Eve paused during her speech, after sharing her gratitude for having the opportunity to know DMX as “a man, a father, a friend”.

With emotional support from Ruff Ryders co-founders Darrin “Dee” Dean and Joaquin “Waah” Dean, Drag-On took the mic to remember DMX found him in his Bronx neighborhood, responding to the brothers. Dean and giving birth to his rap career. . “I don’t exist without this man,” he said, tears streaming down his face as he pointed the coffin behind him. “The air I breathe is what it put in my lungs.”

Getty Images

Swizz Beatz, who produced several of DMX’s biggest hits and was working on a new album with the rapper after his death, was the last to speak. He offered a sober reminder to those in the crowd and hinted at complications with the late rapper’s estate. “I just wish all of these people would show up for him when he was here,” Swizz said. “The things that I witnessed when my brother passed away is a great educational thing for me to learn. A lot of people are not your friends, a lot of people are not your family. And I need everyone to make a will. You don’t want strangers, leeches, minding your business when you’re not around. You want the ones you love to run your business. But I’ll make sure my brother is straight.

As the service ended and the lights came on, a moment of multigenerational New York rap took place in the hallway of the Barclays Center, a moment that seemed to indicate the emotional power of the day. As the contestants exited the arena, Busta Rhymes greeted Bobby Shmurda, the Brooklyn rapper who returned home in February after spending six years in prison. Surrounded by a circle of people recording the exchange, Busta Rhymes encouraged the young rapper to take advantage of his freedom and take his time to re-acclimatize.

“Do you know the most beautiful thing, though?” Busta Rhymes told him. “You stood for something.”

“You know why?” Bobby asked back, pulling his older brother into a tight hug. “Because I was raised by motherfuckers like you.” Then, pointing inward to where the DMX coffin still lay. “And this man in there.