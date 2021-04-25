Solid Snakes voice actor thinks a Metal Gear Solid remake is coming





Solid Snake’s voice, David Hayter, has suggested that a Metal Gear Solid remake may be in development for current generation consoles. The claim was made during a long discussion with YouTuber Dan Allen, in which the voice actor said he had learned that a new version of Hideo Kojima [84 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/people/hideo-kojima/ “> Hideo Kojima classic may be in the works. I thought it was just a rumor until the day before yesterday when I got a text from one of the insiders saying they had heard it could really happen, he said. I only got confirmation that maybe it wasn’t a rumor a few days ago, and even it was still a rumor, but now it’s an industry rumor, so it tends to be a bit more specific. Hayter added that while publisher Konami [101 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/konami/ “> Konami had to remake MGS, they would probably need to re-record Snakes vocal work due to the age of the original recordings, adding that he thinks he can still withdraw the voice of the young snake. They cannot use the original PlayStation [3,241 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/playstation/ “> PlayStation [recordings] because the sound card is not as good as today’s consoles, he says. So what happens is you play these old tapes and you can hear the traffic going outside and all that noise in the room, because we didn’t do it in a studio: we did it in a living room. Note: To view this integration, please allow the use of functional cookies in Cookie preferences. We re-recorded the entire game for [ Nintendo GameCube [145 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/nintendo/nintendo-gamecube/ “> GameCube remake]The Twin Snakes, so they could theoretically use those recordings, but again, I don’t think the quality corresponds to the needs to be done. VGC first reported that Konamis softened its stance on licensing its gaming properties earlier this year, in a report revealing that the company had outsourced a new Silent Hill game. Konami’s Japanese bosses have historically been said to have pushed back most terrains to outsource their major gaming brands, which is a big part of why previous Silent Hill games locations, like that of studio Until Dawn Supermassive, weren’t enlightened. . However, following the disappointing performance of recent in-house titles Metal Gear Survive and Contra: Rogue Corps, sources at VGC said the company has become more willing to contract outside studios for its major franchises. In addition to Silent Hill, we’ve been told that Konami plans to work on the Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid games through external companies, but all potential releases are still years away. Konami recently confirmed that it will be attending the all-digital E3 2021 in June. Star Wars and Dune actor Oscar Isaac would play Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid movie.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos