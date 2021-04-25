Colin Cowherd’s Hollywood movie posters for 2021 NFL Draft QB prospects





The NFL blockbuster event is approaching. Starting Thursday, the league will roll out the red carpet and the brightest stars in college football will wear the flashiest costumes, waiting for their names to be called out on draft night. So, as with any big event, the draft deserves the fanfare, and Colin Cowherd has taken it upon himself to develop Hollywood movie posters for the top five NFLquarterback prospects expected in the first round. Let’s see what Cowherd has concocted: The QB: Trevor Lawrence

The film: “Natural” What Colin said: “It was pretty easy for us. It was the first one we came up with. How about that,” The Natural? “The arm, the size, the personality, the demeanor, the hair, he looks like a star quarterback. The maturity he’s just married. He’s been in the spotlight for years has never been a problem Trevor Lawrence is “The Natural”. The QB:Zach wilson

The film:“TheTitanic” What Colin said: “The Jets have been an iceberg for a lot of people. There is a wow factor that everyone is talking about … but they drafted five quarterbacks. The last five, none worked. We always worked: Joe Namath is the only first-round quarterback. There’s talent, there’s a wow factor, there’s buzz but that worries me. “ The QB: Trey Lance

The film: “Goodwill hunting” What Colin said: “Trey Lance is interesting. People who have met him brag about him. Super smart. Huge ceiling. We don’t know much about Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The poster for Trey Lance’s movie,” Good Will Hunting? “I didn’t know who Damon was. We didn’t know who Ben was. We didn’t know anything, we hadn’t really seen them in anything. Then 20 years later, they’re legends. That’s what Trey Lance is said to be. People say I’m convinced his cap is no lower than Trevor Lawrence’s. Mature, tall, capable. We just don’t know enough about him yet. “ The QB: Justin fields

The film: “Iron Man” What Colin said: “Now Justin Fields is interesting. Remember when Robert Downey was cast in superheroes? He had a checkered past. No one knew if he was family. Is he a superhero? Robert Downey. ” Iron Man. “Critics never like superhero movies, but if you ask fans in the state of Ohio they like it. If you ask fans in the media they like it. … Justin Fields is Iron Man. I think he’s going to be a hit. There’s a quality of Robert Downey where there’s a lot of questions about this and that and that, but in the end I think that we’re going to look up and say, “Yeah, that’s a perfect fit. Of course, this guy is a good NFL quarterback. “” The QB: Mac Jones

The film:“A beautiful spirit” What Colin said: “A beautiful spirit.” They say he’s the smartest player ever. Mac Jones. 4.0 in Alabama. Three years old and graduated. Honestly, it is becoming iconic and legendary. He sees things that others do not see. It is the beautiful spirit. “ Check out Colin’s full breakdown below: For more up-to-date news on all things NFL,Click hereto sign up for alerts on the FOX Sports app! Get more from the National Football League Add to your favorites for information on games, news and more.

