Mortal Kombat actor Lewis Tan teases his many Easter eggs





After what appeared to be an extremely long wait – in part thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying things – the Mortal combat The film's reboot is finally out, and while critical consensus on the film is mixed to say the least, there are plenty of franchise references and Easter Eggs to keep eagle-eyed fans busy. So much, in fact, that Cole Young actor Lewis Tan teased on social media that there is "no way" anyone can find them all at one time. "It's impossible to find all the Easter eggs in the movie, you have to watch it twice," Tan recently shared on Twitter. "Thanks to the fans who went crazy on social media nothing is more satisfying and hilarious, snuck into a theater last night to feel the energy and it was booming, and sold." You can check out his article for yourself, which includes a video of himself in costume as a youngster, below: There is no way to find all the Easter eggs in the movie, you have to watch it twice;) Thanks to the fans going crazy on social media, nothing is more satisfying and hilarious, sneaked into a theater last night to feel the energy and it was booming and sold. 😉 #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/ZMwXDOg1iy – Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) April 24, 2021 Here is the official synopsis of the next one Mortal combat movie, in case you missed it: "MMA fighter Cole Young, used to getting beaten for money, ignores his legacy – or why Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, a Cryomancer from another world," to hunt down Cole. Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole sets out to find Sonya Blade under the direction of Jax, a special forces major who carries the same strange dragon marking Cole's birth. Soon he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an elder god and protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to take on Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the world. universe. But will Cole be pushed enough to unlock his arcane – the immense power of his soul – in time to not only save his family, but also stop Outworld once and for all? " the Mortal combat the reboot movie is out now on HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. He finished filming at the end of 2019.







