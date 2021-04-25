Hollywood’s dark treadmill obscures the dream factory

People are talking about the Oscars this year. Namely, how they will not look. Many people don’t even realize the show, once a breathless American institution, is Sunday.

Movie stars no longer exist. The films were swallowed up by television and streaming. The theaters are on life support; even the ArcLight on Sunset Boulevard, one of the most beloved movie palaces in a city full of moviegoers, couldn’t be saved.

Eternal Declaration of Norma Desmonds These are the pictures that have become small! never seemed more true. Sex, glamor, excitement and mystery are relics of a bygone era. Hollywood is now focused on worthy, relevant, socially conscious, and gloomy values. As a Hollywood writer friend of mine said after watching Nomadland: It wasn’t entertainment. It was Frances McDormand having explosive diarrhea in a plastic bucket on a van.

Not a crop of films that make you reach the Junior Mints. In this grim Oscar season, it’s pathetic that show producers had to send attendees a memorandum reminding them to dress up. No pajamas or sweatshirts, please. Who cares about the Oscars? said Andr Leon Talley, author of The Chiffon Trenches.

Steven Soderbergh, one of the producers of the show, which will be split between Dolby Theater and Union Station, defended the decision to curb Zooming, telling the Los Angeles Times it’s not a webinar.

Brooks Barnes, Hollywood reporter for the New York Times, put it this way: The Oscars forgot their main job of selling Hollywood to the world, of being a big, big ad for the Dream Factory, the kind that compels financiers to open their wallets and the aspiring actresses get a sense of the day when they might be able to stand on this stage and deliver their acceptance speech.

Soderbergh is trying to reset and drag the show back to when it wasn’t a drag, but it might be too late. Surveys show that low percentages of people who watch films have seen, or even heard of, nominated films. (A whopping 15% are even aware of what a fucking Mank is.)

There are a lot of changes in Hollywood that are exciting, as the content and talent is finally starting to reflect what the country is like and live like undecided stories by the foul pool of replicating white guys.

This year, nine of the 20 acting appointments went to people of color. Two women were nominated for Best Director and Chlo Zhao is one of the favorites to win for Nomadland, which would only make her the second woman winner of the 93-year-old ceremonies.

Show business

But you still need a happy audience. What Hollywood forgets, at its peril, is its showbusiness, and it must find a way to marry its past storytelling chops with the exciting new forces of its future. Bill Maher argued on his show that we could use more escape in this year of plague and uproar.

I don’t have to leave the theater whistling, but would that kill you every once in a while to make a movie that doesn’t make me want to take a bath with the toaster? He said, adding that the Academy nominations said: Watch what movies we make. Now they say: Look at what we are good people. It is not a question of entertainment; his suffering specifically, yours.

Leon Wieseltier, the editor of the literary journal Liberties, agrees that Hollywood has traded game and complexity and surprise and depth for virtue. Ron Brownstein, who wrote the entertaining new book Rock Me on the Water, takes a more optimistic view. He thinks the current turmoil in our culture echoes the early 1970s, which culminated in a golden age for Hollywood, with classics like Nashville, Chinatown, and Five Easy Pieces.

There were films by Robert Altman and Arthur Penn that swirled with ideas emerging from stormy social movements. Later in the decade, there was a reaction from young directors like George Lucas and Steven Spielberg who were less interested in criticizing culture than in entertaining audiences; they wanted the audience to applaud the heroes and hiss at the bad guys or sharks.

American graffiti

Their goal was to rock and exalt, not to demolish the myths Hollywood had created, Brownstein said. Lucas said in a speech at the time that he did American Graffiti that he did it because I decided it was time to make a movie where people felt better coming out of the theater than when they entered. It had become depressing to go to the movies.

With streaming, Brownstein said, filmmakers can make more personal stories because movies don’t have to be tent stakes with explosions and special effects, and they don’t have to do 400. million dollars to make a profit. But these stories are often less universal, more restricted.

Brownstein sees the same tension now as it did then between filmmakers offering critical portraits of the country and people who think it’s depressing. The dominant impulse of filmmakers now, he concluded, is to show you stories and truths that Hollywood has obscured. New York Times