Ashley Cain’s baby Azaylia dies and support flows for him and his family

Ashley Cain’s eight-month-old daughter, Azaylia, has died following a battle with a ‘rare and aggressive’ form of leukemia.

Ashley, who is a former footballer and reality TV star, broke the news in an Instagram post today (April 25), where he shared a photo of himself holding his baby girl and wrote: ” Rest In Paradise Princess.

“I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you back in Heaven again.” #AzayliaDiamondCain“.

Azaylia’s mother, Safiyya Vorajee, also shared pictures of herself cradling Azaylia in her arms and wrote: “You are my angel my heart beats my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me as a handprint on my heart. “

After battling acute myeloid leukemia since being diagnosed at just two months old, Azaylia’s parents informed their fans about her condition through their social media channels and raised over $ 1.5 million to fund a travels to Singapore for Azaylia to live a life. save the transplant.

However, their little girl was reported to be too sick to travel, and after doctors found tumors all over her body, Azaylia had little time to live.

Azaylia had undergone four rounds of chemotherapy and was even recently nominated for a Pride of Britain Award by thousands of supporters around the world.

She was the inspiration behind her father’s powerful ‘Let’s go champion’ message, which has since been shared across the world by fans and supporters as a way to spread Azaylia’s story to the world. whole.

Just yesterday (April 24), Ashley shared a photo of himself pushing Azaylia up and down the street near the family’s house in his pram, and wrote: “Soon after these photos were taken. , Azaylia had a seizure. Her eyes rolled back, she stopped breathing, and her body became as stiff as a board. We immediately put her on oxygen and called the nurses on call.

“After a few hours of careful observation, we managed to calm her down. It’s happened many times now, but it’s never easier. Yet she continues to fight!

“Your determination inspires me. You impress me every day. I’m so proud of you. I can’t imagine my life without you. I trust you. My champion. My hero. I love you.”

He also told supporters that he and his girlfriend Safiyya were ordered to “make the most of this weekend with Azaylia” as his condition continued to deteriorate.

Messages from the stars

Since the news broke, Ashley and Safiyya have received a slew of messages of condolences, love and support from fans and other stars.

Author, vlogger and I am a celebrity winner, Giovanna Fletcher wrote: “I send you so much love and strength. I’m sorry. Rest in peace, beautiful Azaylia. Xxxxx”

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon said, “I am so sorry. You are amazing parents. Sending strength and love to you and your family. Heaven has just won an amazing angel.”

Wayne Lineker wrote: “Sending love”.

Lauren Pope of TOWIE said: “A true life angel who will stay in our hearts forever. You and your family have given her all you can and we are all sending so much love and strength.”

Bethan Kershaw of Geordie Shore also wrote: “I am so sorry for your loss. She was truly an incredibly strong and beautiful little girl who changed the world as we know it and her strength runs through you both.

“She will never be forgotten and she will watch over you both so incredibly proud!”

“You have without a doubt been the strongest and most amazing parents she has ever had the chance to. My thoughts are with you and your family.”

Singer Lisa Maffia sent her “love and strength” and said, “Rest in a perfect paradise. I love you both.”

And Love Island’s Georgia Louise Harrison was also among the stars who showed their love, with a message of hope for the couple: “I love you so much her life may have been short, but she inspired so many. people and saved so many lives by encouraging people to join the donor list.

“She’s done more for the world than most people will in 70 years and you gave her the strength to do it xxxx”

