Yolo County Fair will not be open to the public this summer – Daily Democrat

Despite California’s announcement that COVID-19 restrictions should be lifted by June 15, the Yolo County Fair will not be open to the public for the second year in a row.

Instead, the fairground will host a week-long event that will be limited to exhibitors of animals for FFA and their families, with a live auction scheduled for the end of the week on August 21.

This is the second time that the fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yolo County Fair Facebook page announced on May 1, 2020 that the 2020 Fair will be canceled. In the post, the organization said, “Our community will be doing well and we look forward to seeing you all in 2021 where“ Wheel Be Llamazing! “”

Sadly, Yolo County Fair CEO Bart Vannucci, along with board members and fair staff, noted that the fair will also be canceled this year due to public health and financial issues that would arise from its accommodation. .

“Although vaccination rates are improving significantly every day, California continues to fight COVID-19, including new variants,” noted a statement from Sara Bailey, marketing representative for Fair. “Where we are today in this struggle, it is difficult to plan a large-scale entertainment event like the free gate to Yolo County Fair, especially not knowing where we will be, or what Yolo County will be like and the state of California in August. . “

Bailey’s statement also noted that state-put safety precautions for live events, such as requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test, and capacity limits will make it extremely expensive to hold the fair this year.

“The financial implications of running a typical Yolo County fair with the same overheads as in previous years, but with much lower income, could be devastating for our association,” the statement said. “In a typical year, the Yolo County Fair budget is designed to break even or make a nominal profit. Holding a full fair this year would likely result in significant financial losses. “

The California Department of Food and Agriculture, which oversees the county fair, has not allowed them to reopen, another statement noted. Other countries have decided to go ahead by announcing their fairs without CDFA approval.

Previously, the Yolo County Fair’s Facebook page posted an update stating that it was working to be able to open the fair for the year 2021. However, the uncertainty of planning such an important event for an ever-evolving public health crisis was too great.

“While we wish we had the ability to see the future, we don’t,” the statement said. “Considering all of the above, CEO Vannucci, the board of directors and the fair staff believe that the best decision is to significantly limit the traditional aspects of the Yolo County Fair. While this is a difficult decision, we believe it is the best way to protect the long-term sustainability of the Yolo County Fair, as well as the safety of those involved.

The Yolo County Fair is planning a full fair in 2022 with everything that was present in the previous summers.

The CDFA, along with the Yolo County health official, have agreed to let the fairground rent space or host smaller events.

“At the end of the day, the CDFA will not be approving any big event that could lead to a peak in COVID-19, so instead of five trade fair days, we will try to do one month of trade fair activities,” the statement said. Explain. “For those of us who work there daily, it still feels pretty muddy and not very clear. “

The fairgrounds will likely host a few smaller events in the coming months. A family event center with carnival rides and food is scheduled to operate from July 29 to August 8 and the Yolo County Fair is considering a demolition derby on Saturdays in August, a “little summer rodeo” and “hopefully. -the ‘a fair food weekend.

In addition, they will organize a “virtual showcase of still images”, where residents can discover their arts and crafts.

For more information on the events of the exhibition center, visit yolocountyfair.net.