Crown struggles to find an actor for Prince Andrew





We can’t wait for The Crown to return for season five, but with a new cast on the horizon, there’s a role producers are struggling to fill. Rumor has it that the producers of The Crown are struggling to find an actor to play Prince Andrew for season five. The upcoming series will see Elizabeth Debicki play Princess Diana and Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth. But there is a question mark over who will take on the role of Prince Andrew in the coming season. In the previous season, an Andrew in his twenties was played by newcomer Tom Byrne, but next season will see a significant time jump that will require a new actor. Producers are exploring agencies that hire young actors, such as Spotlight, to try and find the right fit for the role in season five, according to The Sun. “Prince Andrew is one of the most unpopular members of the royal family and the aspiring stars don’t exactly line up to play him,” a source told The Sun. “It’s not the sexiest role and it’s unlikely to trigger a career in Hollywood. However, it might work for a real stage thief character artist.” A spokesperson for The Crown dismissed the rumors. The Sun reports the spokesperson said. “There is absolutely no difficulty in playing a role for Season 5 of The Crown and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight.” Prince Andrew has not commented on it, unlike his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who has spoken a lot about who she would like to play her on on the hit Netflix show. It has been reported that the Duchess of York would like Hollywood star Julianne Moore to stake her life out later. A source told The Sun in 2019: “Sarah really enjoyed the show – although it didn’t go well with all of the royals. “She told several people close to her that she really liked the idea of ​​Eleanor after looking at Poldark. Later, she loves Julianne Moore. “Something as big as the Crown these days really matters – for a whole new generation, this is how they will know who the Duchess really is.

