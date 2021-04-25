The Hollywood Ponzi scheme used forged HBO and Netflix contracts





Why do Ponzi schemes, and the inevitable failures of those who implement them, fascinate so many of us? There are a host of answers to that, from the pop-cultural appeal of crooks to the desire to see some sort of justice accomplished. A new book about Bernie Madoff is one of the last permutations of this phenomenon; on the fictional side of things, Emily St. John Mandel’s recent novel The Glass Hotel focuses on a Madoff-style Ponzi scheme. The latest high-profile Ponzi scheme that has come to light combines financial irregularity with the glamor of the film industry and stars an ambitious actor who prosecutors say has decided to take the plunge into pure con artist and simple. At Los Angeles Times, Michael Finnegan told the complex story of Zachary Horwitz, accused of having defrauded investors over $ 690 million. As an actor, using the name Zach avery, he has appeared in a host of horror films; it could be argued, however, that his memorable acting job came from convincing investors that his company had made deals with Netflix and HBO. This company did not do it; however, he had very specific forgeries of contracts with these companies. The Finnegan article describes a method by which Horwitz approached investors, telling them that his company needed the money to buy the film rights and then resell them for international distribution. Prosecutors noted that “[t]He claims the scam opened a tap of money which allowed the actor to live as a studio manager in a lavish Westside house with a screening room, ”as Finnegan put it. Investors became alarmed after Horwitz stopped sending them payments in 2019. What followed was a series of legal investigations, ultimately drawing the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the FBI. Horwitz was arrested earlier this month, putting an end to this chapter of the case although it’s hard to imagine that, like many Hollywood stories, there won’t be a sequel. thanks for reading InsideHook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and stay up to date.







