Oscars 2021: ‘Sound of Metal’ wins 6 nominations, including Riz Ahmed and Paul Raci leading

Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him that his condition is going to get worse, he thinks his career and his life are over. His girlfriend Lou registers the former addict in deaf rehab hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adjust to his new life.

Oscar nominations: Nominated for six Oscars: best film, best actor (Riz Ahmed); Best Supporting Actor (Paul Raci); Writing (original screenplay); Editing of films; Best sound

“Sound of Metal” has been praised for its authentic examination of the deaf world and its use of deaf actors in supporting roles. He has also received criticism from the deaf community for choosing an auditory actor, Riz Ahmed, in the lead role of a drummer who must count on losing his hearing.

Raci, a child of deaf parents, is nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a leader of a sober house for those who are deaf. He said he understood the critics but said that “for the most part deaf people have accepted this film with open arms.”

“It shows a sober deaf house, deaf people like drug addicts, which is a whole new idea to show deaf people like people who have the same weaknesses as you and me, the same challenges, the same journeys,” said Raci.

And he thinks the larger conversation the film helped open will even mean moving.

“You’re going to see more inclusion in the cast in this city, in Hollywood,” he said. “You’re going to see a lot more people with different abilities, people who use wheelchairs, blind people, deaf people, there will be a lot more of these kinds of protagonists. And you’re going to watch these journeys unfold on the screen. “

“Sound of Metal” became a bit of a Cinderella story this year, but no matter how many positive reviews, Oscar pundits and moviegoers seemed resigned to the fact that Raci’s performance as the deaf adviser to Rice’s character. Ahmed would be neglected at the Oscar during the nominations. It was not.

Even Ahmed seemed surprised by his own Oscar nomination.

“Wow! I am honored to have been nominated by my fellow actors alongside these inspiring performances, and I am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement,” he said. “I’m also thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci, as well as our editor Mikkel, sound designer Nicolas and co-writer Abe Marder. These appointments represent the time, generosity and talents of so many people. – all of our amazing actors, crews, producers, and in particular I want to thank my mentors in the percussion, detox and deaf communities. “

“Sound of Metal explains how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow up unexpectedly,” he continued. “In a difficult year for so many people, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others.”

In a twist of the Spirit Awards, Best Male Leading Actor went to Ahmed for his performance – an award that has typically gone this year to the late Chadwick Boseman for his last performance in “My Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Paul Raci

Paul Raci also won the Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor.

“I’m 72,” Raci said. “There was a time in my life when my wife – my agent – said, ‘Don’t tell people that! Don’t tell people you’re 72! “”

Raci is now celebrated for playing a guy who runs a sober house for the deaf. He once had his own demons, but now he’s in the happy part of his life.

He thanks his wife, Liz, for helping him get the role that changed his life.

“She was the one who called the casting directors to look at my tape, which was at the bottom of the pile there. Because they were inundated with tapes. Everyone and their uncle wanted to play that part,” he said. said Raci.

Liz Hanley Raci enjoyed the nomination day.

“I can’t stop crying,” she said. “I keep crying. That’s all I’m doing today. Thank goodness it’s raining. Nobody knows.”

Raci used his music and sign language skills for “Sound of Metal”.

Raci, the son of deaf parents, is ready to follow through with ideas he has implemented for deaf and disabled people in the business.

“I have projects in progress,” he says. “People care about them. And we’re going to open doors here.”

Acting is in fact just one of Raci’s jobs. He’s often in court for someone else.

“I’ve been a legally certified performer for 30, 35 years, and that’s what I do every day. That’s how I bought my house and every once in a while I’ll play a bit,” Raci said.

And sing. He is the lead vocalist and frontman of the Black Sabbath tribute band Hands of Doom.

The next thing he’s going to rock, however, is a tuxedo when he attends the Oscars on Sunday.

Raci knows his character Joe intimately, having had similar experiences himself.

“When I returned from Vietnam, I came back with bad habits and suffered a lot from several addictions,” he said. “I battled these demons and ended up working as a sign language interpreter for deaf drug addicts. The deaf community in Chicago that raised me, they taught me what unconditional love is . “

Raci’s parents were both deaf and signing was her first language.

“I realized later in life how great a man my dad was. He was a blue collar, blue collar worker who would get up every day, put the Chicago Tribune under his arm and go to that menial job and come home to be a father, ”he says. “Life is good, man, it really is.”

When Raci was younger, sign language helped him pay the bills.

“I’m a sign language interpreter in the court system here in Los Angeles,” he explained.

He said he still felt deeply rooted in his hometown.

“It’s a heartbreaking thing to leave Chicago, you never forget that,” he said. “Nothing compares to what I saw and what I was instilled in Chicago.”

Chicago’s bustling theatrical scene captivated Raci, but a professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago warned him against pursuing an acting career.

“He said, ‘I hate to tell you that, but I don’t think you’re going to be successful until you’re much older, 40 years old.’ Nobody wants to hear that, ”Raci recalls. “When I moved here, I was already 40, so let me tell you, no one is looking for a brand new 40 in Hollywood! You know, Chicago is and always will be a city of theater. Los Angeles, I was like, ‘Oh my God, you call this theater?’ “

And there’s quite a bit of Chicago in the character of Joe.

“This Joe accent is my accent, and I’m a boy from Chicago. I grew up in Humboldt Park. You listen to my brothers, they talk like Mayor Daley,” Raci said. “When the nomination took place, my brothers and my sister got together, they sent me Lou Malnati!”

Raci is a Chicago White Sox fan and has called the team’s home stadium, Comiskey Park, its “church” and “sanctuary.” He grew up wanting to play baseball.

“I wanted to be an infielder, my first glove was a Nellie Fox Wilson glove,” he said. “The people of Chicago know who I am, they know what I’ve been through. I never thought I would be a star, I never wanted to be a star. I wanted to do authentic acting. and true. “

When hearing of his appointment, Raci’s sister Laurel Myers said, “I was screaming and crying and laughing unintelligibly, it was wonderful.

Myers is Raci’s younger sister and he has two younger brothers. All siblings are certified sign language interpreters.

“What a gift it was and how much I love this Deaf community and my Deaf heritage,” Myers said.

Raci and his brother Al had their own rock band when they were kids.

“My mother let them come and play in the living room. They pushed all the furniture because the sound didn’t bother anyone, ”Myers said.

Myers said she “cried tears of pride” after watching the movie. When asked what their parents would think, she replied, “His success, they wanted him so much for him. My mom went wherever she could. And when we could have performers, we would,” but it didn’t matter to her whether there was an interpreter or not, she wanted to look at Paul. “

“The fact that it showcases deaf culture and sign language would put them on the moon with pride,” she said.

