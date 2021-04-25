Crowded city for parade and entertainment





He has been called one of the biggest crowds to date. On Saturday every man, woman, child and their dogs descended on Arrowtown for the 36th Arrowtown Fall Festival, the main day of the festivities, including the ever popular community street parade. Nary, there was a park in or around the historic village, and many people meandered from one end of town to the other on their way to Buckingham St, where the action was centered. Some decided to save themselves the trouble of scrambling for parking, vehicles lined the roadside reserve along Malaghans Rd, past Millbrook Cricket Club, and Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd instead. The city center itself was a hive of activity all day. The NZ Veterans Brass Band entertained the crowds with two shows, while other street performers and performers took to Ramshaw Lane, where the bustling Fall Festival market day was held. Old cars were also on display. Bettors could stock up on everything from white bait patties to dumplings and barbecues, and a wide variety of arts, crafts, and crafts were on display for those looking to purchase something quintessential. Kiwi. The Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust Gold Panning Championships in New Zealand were held at Butlers Green. In addition to the hotly contested competitive categories, people were invited to try and were allowed to keep any gold they found. Entertainment was non-stop throughout the day on Buckingham Green, including trapeze and rope performances and a Latin dance show. But the city came to a halt just after 2 p.m. as thousands competed for the best vantage point along Buckingham St to watch the 2021 street parade. Led by the Southern Lakes Highland Pipe Band, it included the Arrow Miners Band, Buckingham Belles, Arrowtown Scouts, waders, acrobats, jugglers, Fire and Emergency NZ, the Arrowtown Lifestyle Retirement Village, garden clubs, schools, sports clubs , representatives of different migrant communities and vintage cars. Float Arrowtown Preschools, won first prize for the community tank. Yesterday’s fall festival schedule included the busy Anzac Day commemorations, as well as a top-down, Tobins Track or, for those less inclined to climb, a run along the Arrow River. Millennium Track and a dog show. The festival ends today with the sold-out Pie, Pint and Pinot event, along with other free entertainment, including the Shotover Country Music Club concert, starting at 1 p.m. at Buckingham Green. [email protected]

