Financial might of Bollywood music industry ensures independent music won’t be seen





Maeri singer Palash Sen talks about independent music | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Palash Sen has been headlining the music group Euphoria for over 21 years In an interview with Zoom TV Digital, Palash spoke about the challenges he faced as an artist. Palash remarked: "The financial muscle of the Bollywood music industry ensures that independent music is not seen." Palash Sen's Euphoria group is one of the few Indian groups to have crossed the two-decade mark. The singer is best known as the leader and founder of Indian Hindi rock band Euphoria. He's an artist who never fails to make his voice heard on the things that matter. In an interview with Digital TV Zoom, the singer spoke about his difficulties. He shared his thoughts on the challenges he had faced as an artist. The singer said: "The financial muscle of the industry makes sure independent music isn't really seen anywhere. But we keep fighting. As long as there is one person listening to Euphoria, we will continue to do the music. Again, the wrestling is still going on. I'm probably the most established wrestler. Whenever we have to do a show, release a song, shoot a video, etc. We have to deal with countless obstacles. " Sen further revealed the reason for the formation of the Euphoria group. He revealed, "I started going on stage to impress the girls. Haha! That's as honest an answer as I can give you. I've never been serious about being a full time musician. . Being a doctor was the real deal. The band was just an enthusiastic hobby, but I quickly realized that we were really good at what we were doing. Once we started making original music, j I started to take this seriously. Rest, as they say, is history. " Most of Palash's achievements include Doom pichak, Maeri, Mehfooz and much more. Palash further revealed that he stays away from Bollywood because he believes that unfortunately our country does not have a music industry. He feels that we have a film industry that music is a part of. "I never looked for fame and money. I never wanted glamor. I was always happy to be the leader and the leader of a group. I had no interest in it. make. jee hazoori big wigs in the film industry. I've always written and made songs that I wanted to do. I told the stories I wanted to tell. I can say with pride that we have always made honest music that touched people's lives, "he said. The singer also believes that staying away from the industry and its pitfalls has brought him closer to people. And the people have supported him to this day.







