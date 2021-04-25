“ Night Before ” party raises $ 2 million for MPTF





The annual celebrity party went virtual this year amid the pandemic, with performances and appearances by Wayne Brady, Gary Oldman, Diane Warren, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Brosnahan, Laverne Cox, Vanessa Kirby, Billy Porter and more.

A special virtual edition of the annual “Night Before” extravagance raised nearly $ 2 million for the Motion Picture & Television Fund on Saturday night with the help of Gary Oldman, Andra Day, Rene Zellweger and many more. One of the key events of Oscar weekend, the ‘Night Before’ party, an exclusive, invitation-only affair, which typically lists Hollywood who’s-who, as well as past Oscar winners and nominees. current, usually takes place the day before the Oscars. ceremony. This year, organizers decided to go virtual due to the pandemic, bringing in Wayne Brady to serve as host (and play). The evening also featured other performances and comedic moments, including appearances by current Oscar nominees Day and Oldman, as well as D-Nice, The E. Family with Pete Escovedo, Sheila E., Juan Escovedo and Peter Michael Escovedo. , Macy Gray and Jeff Ross. Another Oscar nominee this year, Diane Warren, took part in a special segment, highlighting some of her most memorable nominated songs with performances by LeAnn Rimes, El DeBarge, Laura Pausini and Brandon Victor Dixon. The event also included special appearances from Lena Hall, Carla Renata and Mark Fite. “What an incredible way for us to kick off our year of celebrating MPTF’s 100th anniversary,” said MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher. “An evening of delicious food and spectacular entertainment led by the incomparable Wayne Brady and once again the incredible philanthropic support of our industry.” Members of the Host Committee of the Year included Oscar nominees Maria Bakalova, Vanessa Kirby and Leslie Odom Jr., as well as Rachel Brosnahan, Laverne Cox, Justin Hartley, Judith Light and Robert Desiderio, Billy Porter, Susan Kelechi Watson and Zellweger , who also made appearances. at the event, with Jeffrey Katzenberg, Chairman of the MPTF Board of Governors. The money raised will be used to support those in the industry who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services. Since the start of the pandemic, according to the MPTF, it has tripled the number of community members it serves, providing financial assistance, helping to manage basic living costs and health insurance and problems related to social isolation and loneliness, stress and anxiety; he also made over 15,000 social work and care calls. At Sunday’s Oscars, the MPTF will be honored as the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. This will be the first time an organization will receive this award, after the Academy’s board of directors voted to change the rules. The virtual “Night Before” was designed and produced by Kerry Brown and her Rolling Live Studios. MPTF teamed up with conductor Antonia Lofaso for a pre-event VIP mixer specially curated by Billy Harris and featuring a performance by contestant Tony Elizabeth Stanley of songs from Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill. This year, the main sponsors included Delta Air Lines; Penske Media Corporation, parent company of The Hollywood Reporter; and target.







