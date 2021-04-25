Man becomes real Santa after finding girl’s Christmas list in tree

When Leticia Flores-Gonzalez of Liberal, Kansas, asked her 4-year-old twin daughters Luna and Gianella Gonzalez to tie their Christmas lists to balloons they released, she never imagined their letters would be answered. by a real Santa Claus. Claus more than 600 km away!

When Alvin Bamburg was out hunting in December a few days before Christmas near his home in Shreveport, Louisiana, he spotted a balloon in a tree.

Alvin Bamburg initially thought that the red object he saw in a tree while hunting was litter. Alvin bamburg

“I was checking my deer stand and spotted something red in a fallen tree,” Bamburg told TODAY Parents. “Something told me to go check it out and at the very least throw out what looked to be litter. When I walked over and saw it was a balloon, I was under the shock, especially when I saw Santa’s Christmas list. “

On the way home, Bamburg said he made the decision to do something with the list, but he wasn’t sure what. He showed the letter to his wife, Lee Ann, who suggested he post about it on Facebook.

“All I knew was it was from a 4 year old named Luna from Liberal, Kansas,” he said.

Within 24 hours, Flores-Gonzalez and her daughters were found.

“Through many shares, a friend of a friend, Brenda Hill, shared it with a liberal community group. A friend of the mother of the twins blew up her phone asking if she had seen the message,” he added.

A few days later, Bamburg overheard a very surprised Flores-Gonzalez, who told him that she had asked her daughters to drop the balloons to brighten their spirits during the pandemic and that she did not expect that. ‘they are found.

Bamburg only discovered Luna’s balloon, but the outpouring of strangers wanting to fill out his and his twin sister’s Christmas list was overwhelming.

“We updated the Facebook post and immediately had a ton of family, friends and colleagues who wanted to donate gifts to send us,” Bamburg said. “Our first shipment contained four large boxes, and we were able to send another box as people continued to donate.

Alvin and Lee Ann Bamburg. Alvin bamburg

After a series of texts, calls and FaceTimes, the Bamburgs and Gonzalez decided to meet in person.

“They were already like family,” Bamburg recalls. “It doesn’t always make sense when you have a connection with people you probably would never have met otherwise, but it has happened. I feel like Leticia is the little sister I don’t have. never had. “

Earlier this month, the Bamburgs traveled to Del City, Oklahoma, halfway between the two families, and brought a special surprise to complete the twins’ Christmas lists: a dachshund puppy the girls finally have. named Max.

Luna and Gianella Gonzalez. Alvin bamburg

“It was cold and windy that day, so I put Max under a coat to keep him warm,” Bamburg said.

With the cameras of a local news station on, the girls shyly greeted their real Santa Claus.

“I crouched down and put Max down, and that’s it,” Bamburg said. “Meeting the family and their extended family in Oklahoma City has been a real experience. They made us authentic Mexican food and gave us freebies. We all felt like we had known each other forever and are definitely planning to get together again.

The Bamburgs have said that the Gonzalez are now “like family”. Alvin bamburg

Bamburg said he was overwhelmed by the positive response to the story and never thought it would receive any attention.

“I have received thousands of positive and uplifting messages,” he said. “A lady said, ‘My heart was frozen and after reading this I felt like I had a heart again.'”

“Any act, whether big or small, can bring happiness,” he added.

Related: