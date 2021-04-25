Add These Twin Cities Festivals To Your Summer List – The Minnesota Daily





A&E gives you a timeline of all the top festivals to attend this summer.

Festivals have been dormant since the start of the pandemic, but as things start to open up and the weather improves, there are more opportunities to attend all of your favorite festivals that make cities. binoculars the best place to be in summer. April May MN Fashion Week (April 28 – May 1): Fashion Week MN is a biennial event filled with catwalks, presentations, panels and trade events showcasing the latest collections from Minnesota designers, brands and retailers. Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (May 13 – May 23): The 40th annual International Film Festival will take on a hybrid format with an array of virtual and outdoor screenings in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Full lineup and ticketing will be announced on April 22. All-access student passes are currently at the reduced price of $ 19.99. June Stone arch bridge festival (June 19 – June 20): The Stone Arch Bridge Festival is a Father’s Day weekend tradition that has lasted for more than 25 years on the banks of the Minneapolis River. Over 200 visual artists, 40 musical acts and countless food vendors can be seen at the festival. Keep an eye out for the vintage and vinyl market as well as the art of the auto show! Twin Cities Pride Festival (June 26 – June 27): All LGBTQ people and their allies are welcome to the first celebration of the LGBTQ community in downtown Minneapolis! The festival is currently examining options for this year’s pride celebration. Twin Cities Pride doesn’t believe it can host the big Loring Park festival like in previous years, but is looking for alternatives like a series of small gatherings. July Basilica Block Party (July 9 – July 10): Come sinners and worship at the best church party ever. In 1995, the Basilica Block Party began as a fundraiser to help pay for the structural restoration of the Basilica of St. Mary. Now, 26 years later, it’s one of the best summer events in the Twin Cities with an incredible indie rock lineup. Loring Park Art Festival (July 31 – August 1): The Loring Park Art Festival consists of 140 visual artists who sell their original work in 12ft by 12ft booths, buskers, scheduled stage performances, children’s activities and exceptional cuisine. The works of art presented will come from a variety of different media including painting, photography, printmaking, wood, jewelry, clay, sculpture, fiber and glass. August Uptown Art Fair (August 6 – August 8): The Uptown Art Fair, produced by the Uptown Association, is a fine arts festival recognized as one of the most exceptional art fairs in the United States. The Uptown Art Fair presents a variety of unique art for everyone. Edina Art Fair (August 20 – August 22): The fair is held every year in the streets of the 50th and of France in Edina. The neighborhood is a popular shopping destination in the Twin Cities, known for all the luxury and lifestyle boutiques.

