These Bollywood Jodis ran away and got married in the past – Watch the video





Love knows no boundaries, just like our Bollywood film showcase. While some view the concept of soul mates as a cultural stigma, some propagate it as courageous love. Our Bollywood heroes are no different as some of the big names have run away and married their beloved partners in the past. These are people who stood up against cultural or religious differences and decided to marry anyway regardless of refusals from family or society. From Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh to Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, here is a few of these couples. Watch the full video here: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh Amrita Singh was the quintessential Punjabi Kudi of Bollywood and an upcoming Saif Ali Khan had fallen in love with her beauty. Despite the big age difference, the duo became friends. What started out as an affair got the couple into a lot of controversy and issues before deciding to get married. However, things didn’t work out for the duo who had almost no similarities in lifestyles. The duo’s chemistry broke down and they eventually divorced. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor while Amrita Singh is a single mother of 2 grown children, Sara and Ibrahim. Also read: Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor invited popes for dinner on the occasion of Father Randhir Kapoors’ birthday Padmini Kolhapure and Pradeep Sharma Padmini met Pradeep after signing for his film, Aisa Pyaar Kahan. The duo quickly fell in love but kept the news a secret for a very long time. Padminis’ parents who worried that Pradeep was from a different community were against their relationship. However, Padmini ran away with her producer boyfriend and they got married at a friend’s house. The duo are married and have a son. Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure Shakti Kapoor was one of the busiest actors of the 80s and 90s and he too had a great love affair. He fell in love with Padmini Kolhapure’s older sister, Shivangi Kolhapure, and they dated in secret for about two years. As Shivangis’ parents were against their relationship, the duo decided to run away and get married. The famous lovebirds were married in court in 1982. Also read: Ajay Devgn and Kajol share adorable messages about their daughter, Nysas’ birthday Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta Aamir Khan was just an up-and-coming actor when he ran away with his neighbor Reena Dutta. The actor proposed to his partner on his 21st birthday. However, the couple faced great opposition from the Reenas family due to their different religion. The loving duo ran away and got married in 1986. After spending 16 years together, the duo decided to go their separate ways and Aamir married Kiran Rao. For more info on your favorite stars, stay tunedZEE5.

