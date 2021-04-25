Oscars 2021: ‘Minari’ Wins Oscar Nominations Yuh-Jung Youn, Steven Yeun and Lee Isaac Chung

ANGELS —Minari follows a Korean-American family who move to a farm in Arkansas in search of their own American dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their devious, rude, but incredibly loving grandmother.

Oscar nominations: “Minari” is nominated for six Oscars: best film, best director (Lee Isaac Chung); Steven Yeun (best actor); Best Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn); Writing (best original screenplay); Music (original score);

“Minari” follows the life of a Korean man who sets out to start a farm in Arkansas in the 1980s in order to give his family a better life. This is a subject that the writer-director of the film Lee Isaac Chung is familiar with.

“I took a lot of things in my own life because I wanted to be as personal as possible with the film,” Chung said. “It starts with my memories and a lot of details of growing up in the South, growing up in Arkansas on a farm.”

“Minari” won the award for best foreign language film at the Golden Globes.

Yuh-Jung Youn

Youn Yuh-jung is the first Korean woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Acting. She has already won a BAFTA and a Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress.

“Never in my dreams did I think that a Korean actress would be nominated for an Oscar, and I can’t believe it’s me!” she said. “I am incredibly honored with this honor. Thank you very much AMPAS, A24, Plan B, my Minari family and all of our cast and crew. We made this film with love, and thank you for loving us in return. And thank you, Isaac. All because of you! “

But don’t remind Youn that she was called Korea’s Meryl Streep.

“I know it’s a compliment to me, but for me, myself, I know myself. I’m just an old Korean lady in Korea. Nationally, I’m well known in Korea. . That’s all, ”she said. “And please don’t compare me with the Meryl Streep. The Meryl Streep. Please don’t. She wouldn’t like that.”

Youn told Deadline, “It’s very stressful. It’s not like I’m representing the country by going to the Olympics, but I feel like I’m competing for my country.”

Steven Yeun becomes 1st Asian American nominated for Best Actor for ‘Minari’

Included in a year of Oscar premieres is the only Asian American to be nominated for Best Actor.

Steven Yeun, who plays Jacob in the tender family drama “Minari”, is the first Asian American to be awarded the title of the most prestigious actor at the awards ceremony. He joins nine other record-breaking nominees of color including Best Actor nominees Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), the first person of Pakistani descent nominated in an actor category, and Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom “), which was nominated posthumously.

Yeun co-star Yuh-Jung Youn also received a supporting actress nomination, and “Minari” totaled six nods.

Yeun, who is also the film’s executive producer, received all kinds of acting accolades for this performance.

“I’ll be honest. I don’t know how to take it. It’s an awkward feeling in itself,” Yeun said. “I feel very lucky. I feel so blessed. I am very grateful.”

“Minari” follows a Korean family who move to an open Arkansas plot to farm the land, a film loosely based on director Lee Isaac Chung’s American immigration experience.

You too are a child of first generation immigrants from Korea. The 37-year-old actor was born in Seoul, but his family emigrated at the age of 4 and eventually settled in Michigan.

Yeun told The Associated Press that he brought his father to the film’s premiere and at the end of it they stood up, hugged and sobbed.

“This movie is a feeling to me. The feeling is what keeps him connected to everyone,” Yeun said. “I don’t know how it’s done there, in particular. But I just know the feeling is over there.”

Yeun’s additional acting credits include “Burning” and “The Walking Dead”.

In an interview with Variety before the nominations were announced, Yeun said, “As great as it is setting a precedent or being part of a moment that crosses a ceiling, I personally don’t want to be trapped either. by this time. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.