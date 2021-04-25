Entertainment
Oscars 2021: ‘Minari’ Wins Oscar Nominations Yuh-Jung Youn, Steven Yeun and Lee Isaac Chung
Oscar nominations: “Minari” is nominated for six Oscars: best film, best director (Lee Isaac Chung); Steven Yeun (best actor); Best Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn); Writing (best original screenplay); Music (original score);
“Minari” follows the life of a Korean man who sets out to start a farm in Arkansas in the 1980s in order to give his family a better life. This is a subject that the writer-director of the film Lee Isaac Chung is familiar with.
“I took a lot of things in my own life because I wanted to be as personal as possible with the film,” Chung said. “It starts with my memories and a lot of details of growing up in the South, growing up in Arkansas on a farm.”
“Minari” won the award for best foreign language film at the Golden Globes.
Yuh-Jung Youn
Youn Yuh-jung is the first Korean woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Acting. She has already won a BAFTA and a Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress.
“Never in my dreams did I think that a Korean actress would be nominated for an Oscar, and I can’t believe it’s me!” she said. “I am incredibly honored with this honor. Thank you very much AMPAS, A24, Plan B, my Minari family and all of our cast and crew. We made this film with love, and thank you for loving us in return. And thank you, Isaac. All because of you! “
But don’t remind Youn that she was called Korea’s Meryl Streep.
“I know it’s a compliment to me, but for me, myself, I know myself. I’m just an old Korean lady in Korea. Nationally, I’m well known in Korea. . That’s all, ”she said. “And please don’t compare me with the Meryl Streep. The Meryl Streep. Please don’t. She wouldn’t like that.”
Youn told Deadline, “It’s very stressful. It’s not like I’m representing the country by going to the Olympics, but I feel like I’m competing for my country.”
Steven Yeun becomes 1st Asian American nominated for Best Actor for ‘Minari’
Included in a year of Oscar premieres is the only Asian American to be nominated for Best Actor.
Steven Yeun, who plays Jacob in the tender family drama “Minari”, is the first Asian American to be awarded the title of the most prestigious actor at the awards ceremony. He joins nine other record-breaking nominees of color including Best Actor nominees Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), the first person of Pakistani descent nominated in an actor category, and Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom “), which was nominated posthumously.
Yeun co-star Yuh-Jung Youn also received a supporting actress nomination, and “Minari” totaled six nods.
Yeun, who is also the film’s executive producer, received all kinds of acting accolades for this performance.
“I’ll be honest. I don’t know how to take it. It’s an awkward feeling in itself,” Yeun said. “I feel very lucky. I feel so blessed. I am very grateful.”
“Minari” follows a Korean family who move to an open Arkansas plot to farm the land, a film loosely based on director Lee Isaac Chung’s American immigration experience.
You too are a child of first generation immigrants from Korea. The 37-year-old actor was born in Seoul, but his family emigrated at the age of 4 and eventually settled in Michigan.
Yeun told The Associated Press that he brought his father to the film’s premiere and at the end of it they stood up, hugged and sobbed.
“This movie is a feeling to me. The feeling is what keeps him connected to everyone,” Yeun said. “I don’t know how it’s done there, in particular. But I just know the feeling is over there.”
Yeun’s additional acting credits include “Burning” and “The Walking Dead”.
In an interview with Variety before the nominations were announced, Yeun said, “As great as it is setting a precedent or being part of a moment that crosses a ceiling, I personally don’t want to be trapped either. by this time. “
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]