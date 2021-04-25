Why Herman “Mank” Mankiewicz Boycotted His Own Oscar Party

Screenwriter’s grandson Nick Davis reveals what really led to his grandfather’s no-show at the 1941 Oscars the night he won the statuette for co-writing ‘Citizen Kane’ .



Screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz Whose Life Is Inspiration Mank, before the Oscars with 10 nominations, the greatest of all films was itself an Oscar winner in 1941 for Citizen Kane, sharing the honor with Orson Welles. But Mankiewicz did not attend the ceremony. Here, one of Mankiewicz’s grandsons Nick Davis explains what really led to his no-show that night.

My grandfather Herman Mankiewicz was nominated for an Oscar for writing perhaps the greatest movie of all time, Citizen Kane. With David Finchers Mank, a film about Hermans’ writing of the first draft of the screenplay for Kane, now himself a 10 Oscar nominee, I remembered a question that bothered me when I was growing up: why didn’t Herman attend the Oscars when Citizen Kane was nominated in February 1942?

Hermans co-author Orson Welles had a good excuse. He was in Brazil, working on a documentary about the Rio Carnival as part of the war effort.

Herman didn’t have such a conflict, but he also skipped the ceremony. The reason he gave was the same one he got for getting involved with Orson Welles in the first place: a broken leg. As shown in Mank, in 1939, Herman and his friend Tommy Phipps were in a car accident in New Mexico that broke Hermans’ left leg and brought him back to Hollywood at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital with his leg in traction.

Having just been fired from MGM and struggling with massive drinking and gambling issues, my mom would lose track of how many times the family had had to rent her Tower Road home in Beverly Hills and move to a smaller house. south of Sunset during the Hermans boom – and – bust career Herman, a legendary spirit who had been one of the highest paid screenwriters in town, needed something to revive him. Soon, of course, Orson Welles arrived, showing up at the hospital asking for help on radio scripts for his Mercury Theater, forming a partnership that ultimately led to the writing of Citizen Kane.

By the time the Oscars roll out over two years later, Herman should have been fully mobile again. In fact, just a few months earlier, he had finally gotten his rehearsal, an occasion that led to an impromptu party with many of his pals at the famous Hollywoods Chasens. At the party, true to his habit, Herman slipped and broke his leg.

But the leg was kind of an excuse. Something deeper was at work.

The legacy that Hermans Franz’s father left to Herman and his younger brother Joe was deep. Franz was a stern and brilliant teacher and a German immigrant who insisted on perfection and excellence in all things. All his life, Herman would tell of bringing a 97 home for an exam to be barked: where are the other three dots? Perfection wasn’t just possible, it was expected and who cared about what other kids were doing. Herman was telling Franz that nobody else was over 90, and Pop said: The boy who was 90, maybe it was harder for him to do that than for you to get 97. This is not good unless it is your best. On those rare occasions when Herman lived up to the high standards his father set for him, Franz had never praised him. Forget I love you. Herman and Joe never had a good job.

The pressure to succeed at the highest level, to compete and win whatever the prize, has driven Herman and Joe their entire lives, and I think that’s the root of why Herman didn’t go. at the Oscars that night. On the one hand, he was convinced he was going to lose. He didn’t want to be humiliated, said his wife, my grandmother (Goma) Sara, years later. He thought he would get angry and do something drastic when he didn’t win.

But also, by 1942, Herman had had almost 45 years of never living up to his father’s expectations. When I think about what happened after that night, Hermans’ inability to take advantage Citizen Kanes success in a sustained and flourishing career, it is also possible that Herman would stay at home because he was afraid of to win.

So he listened to the radio that night in his robe and slippers, pretending to pretend to sit in his chair as the ceremony continued. As expected, despite all the nominations, it was not Citizen Kanes night. Voters, Hollywood insiders, were not about to reward Welles hated, despised and envied for his youth and early successes.Kane lost in virtually all major awards except one.

When they announced the winner for Best Screenplay as Herman J. Mankiewicz. . . Herman jumped from his chair, grabbed Goma, and danced a lame jig. A few blocks away, my grandmother’s sister, Mattie, yelped, grabbed her cousin Olga, and the two women, still in nightgowns, headed straight to Tower Road for an impromptu celebration: everyone jumps, and the phone rings, and even my mom, just four, twirling and sashaying.

But not everyone participated in the celebration. Across town, listening on his radio, was an MGM producer with an eerie physical resemblance to the screenwriter. The producer had also decided not to attend the ceremony, although several of his films were also nominated for awards. Still, he felt a strong connection to the ceremony and Citizen Kane in particular. For one thing, he would later tell interviewers that he was the source of one of the film’s great inventions, as he claimed he owned a sled called Rosebud in his youth. But he really didn’t want to go to the ceremony because, like Herman, he didn’t want to be humiliated.

Now when the time was right and his brother’s name was announced, Joseph L. Mankiewicz looked at his wife, who was listening with him, and said, I don’t think I’ll ever win an Oscar. Bubbling with sibling rivalry and resentment, hoping in vain that rewards and professional success would fill the yawning psychological hole their father made, Joe had no idea that the moment was helping to water a seed that would eventually bloom on its own. masterpiece, in which the coveted Oscar was transformed into the fictitious Sarah Siddons Prize, a film about art, ambition, and a lovable and infuriating elder and a cold, scheming usurper: All about Eve.

He got up from his chair, went to the bar and poured himself a drink. Years later, Joe still remembered the terrible feeling in his stomach and the thought that came with it: he got the Oscar, and I’m a producer at Metro, damn!

Nick Davis is a New York-based filmmaker. His next film is a multipart documentary on the Mets from 1986 for ESPN 30 for 30. His book about his grandfather and great uncle,Competing with idiots: Herman and Joe Mankiewicz, a double portrait, will be published in August by Alfred A. Knopf.