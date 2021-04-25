Entertainment
Mortal Kombat and Demon Slayer Build $ 55 Million Box Office Weekend
Mortal Kombat is on HBO Max, but young men have shown up in theaters to create one of the best box office weekends in a year.
“Mortal Kombat” beat “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train” this weekend, but the show was the real winner. Both R-rated films targeted action audiences, and they both doubled their pre-opening estimates with a combined gross payout of $ 42 million.
The total of all revenue will be around $ 55 million, 25% better than any weekend since the start of theater closings and before March 13 and 15 of last year, the weekend before the exhibition closes. This is an important step in the steep climb to recovery.
“Mortal Kombat” grossed around $ 22.5 million – more than “Tenet” grossed in its first eight days. That’s $ 6 million more than “Wonder Woman 1984” – over Christmas weekend, no less. According to the day one survey, moviegoers were overwhelmingly young, male and not white.
This achievement also came while being available on HBO Max, and while many theaters are still not open. Perhaps most impressive is that he succeeded against a competitor who was looking for the same audience.
“Demon Slayer,” an animated film based on a popular manga, is also the highest grossing film of all time in Japan. Here he was seen as a potential cult success, but advance estimates of $ 10 million seemed optimistic. Instead, this theatrical exclusive will gross around $ 19.5 million in almost 50% less locations than “Mortal” and a lot less marketing support.
The success of both films shows that among the most active moviegoers – that is, the demographics behind those successes – there is a viable path for exposure. We still don’t know if all the audiences will return or if the strong starts will continue, especially with the return of competition. Theaters will always face the challenge of enterprise content providers determined to maximize alternative platforms.
Yet this weekend has been the most positive for over a year. The credit goes first and foremost to Warner Bros., which stuck to releasing movies in theaters; its titles represent about 45 percent of gross this year.
It’s Oscar weekend and the contenders have mostly been seen via home platforms. Since the nominations were announced on March 15, the Best Picture nominees have grossed less than $ 20 million in theaters. That’s just over 10 percent of the gross total for the period; Last year, contestants took home $ 133 million, or about 20% of the gross amount. Of course, last year was pre-pandemic and the movies included major studio titles like “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite” – but most of them. they were also available at home, too.
It’s another year of anomaly. We don’t know how many millions of views the films have received home, but the disconnect between the Oscars and theater ticket buyers has never been greater – even among the limited number of people who go to theaters for. the moment.
The top ten
1. Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.) NEW – Cinemascore: B +; Metacritic: 44; Is. budget: $ 55 million; also on HBO Max
$ 22,515,000 in 3,073 theaters; PTA: $ 7,327; Cumulative: $ 22,515,000
2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the movie: Mugen Train (FUNimation) NEW – Metacritic: 81
$ 19,500,000 in 1,598 theaters; PTA: $ 12,203; Cumulative: $ 19,500,000
3. Gozilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) Week 4; Last weekend # 1; also on HBO Max
$ 4,200,000 (-46%) in 2,856 theaters (-145); PTA: $ 1,471; Cumulative: $ 86,576,000
4. Person (Universal) Week 5; Last weekend # 2; also on Premium VOD
$ 1,860,000 (-26%) in 2,252 theaters (-153); PTA: $ 826; Cumulative: $ 21,670,000
5. Raya and the last dragon (Disney) Week 8; Last weekend # 4; also on Premium VOD
$ 1,680,000 (-13%) in 1,819 theaters (-126); PTA: $ 924; Cumulative: $ 39,844,000
6. The ungodly (Sony) Week 4; Last weekend # 3
$ 1,400,000 (-32%) in 1,835 theaters (-222); PTA: $ 763; Cumulative: $ 11,545,000
7. Tom and Jerry (Warner Bros.) Week 9; Last weekend # 5; also on Premium VOD
$ 650,000 (-42%) in 1,930 theaters (-98); PTA: $ 337; Cumulative: $ 43,472,000
8. Together together (Bleecker Street) NEW – Metacritic: 70
$ 522,440 in 665 theaters; PTA: $ 786; Cumulative: $ 522,440
9. The girl who believes in miracles (Atlas) Week 4; Last weekend # 7
(est.) $ 335,000 (-40%) in 941 theaters (-71); PTA: $; Cumulative: $ 2,477,000 (est.)
10. Mail (Roadside attractions) Week 6; Last weekend # 9; also on Premium VOD
$ 264,175 in 713 theaters; PTA: $ 370; Cumulative: $ 5,942,000
